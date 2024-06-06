Real Sociedad eyeing two Barcelona youngsters as part of Mikel Merino deal

The powers that be at Real Sociedad could seek out a pair of up-and-coming talents from La Liga rivals Barcelona, in any deal for Mikel Merino.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who have on Thursday provided an insight into the situation.

The name of midfielder Merino, of course, has taken its place front and centre in the Spanish media headlines across the day to date.

This comes after widespread confirmation was forthcoming that the former Newcastle United man has emerged as a leading summer target on the part of the aforementioned Barcelona.

Amid their ongoing search for fresh blood in the middle of the park, the Camp Nou brass are understood to have earmarked Merino as something of a priority.

In the knowledge that they could have something of a tough time in convincing the 27-year-old to stay put amid an offer from one of La Liga’s heavyweights, Real Sociedad, in turn, could look to make use of the situation to add to their own ranks.

That’s according to the aforementioned Diario Sport, who have confirmed that La Real maintain an ongoing interest in a pair of Blaugrana youngsters.

The players in question? Mikayil Faye, and Pablo Torre.

Stopper Faye is fresh off a stellar debut campaign on the books of Barca Atlètic, whilst midfielder Torre racked up 26 league appearances across a loan spell with high-flying Girona.

The hypothesis that one, or even both could be utilised in a cash-plus-player deal which sends Merino in the opposite direction, in turn, has been touted.

