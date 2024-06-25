Real Sociedad will demand €60m release clause for Aston Villa, Juventus midfield target

Real Sociedad look set to part ways with multiple of their most important players this summer. Robin Le Normand and Mikel Merino look the most likely to leave, while Takefusa Kubo, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Oyarzabal and Brais Mendez have also been linked with various clubs in recent weeks.

In Mendez’s case, it was reported earlier this week that Aston Villa launched an enquiry in order to discover his availability. Diario AS have confirmed that the response they received was strong: La Real will not negotiate, meaning that the talented midfielder will only leave if his €60m release clause is triggered.

The same report notes that Juventus, Napoli and Roma are also among the club interested in signing Mendez, although it’s probable that none will be able to match Real Sociedad’s demands. Aston Villa are the most likely too, but even still, it’d be a major surprise if they or anyone else paid the €60m.