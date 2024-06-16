Real Sociedad could offload striker amid injury concerns

Real Sociedad are considering the possibility of selling striker Umar Sadiq this summer.

La Real are expected to make changes to their squad in the coming weeks. but a lack of UEFA Champions League football in San Sebastian, will impact their ability to sign new players.

The Basque giants are expecting transfer offers for their major players with Atletico Madrid tracking Robin Le Normand and Arsenal chasing Martin Zubimendi.

As per the latest update from Diario AS, the club are open to all options on the Nigerian international, with injuries dominating his time at the club.

Since joining from Almeria back in 2022, the 27-year-old has endured periods of injury frustration, and that could be a pivotal factor in the decision to keep him.

Neighbours Alaves have reportedly registered an interest in signing him but La Real will want to recoup as much of the €20m they paid for him less than two years ago.