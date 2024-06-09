Real Sociedad chiefs open Sergio Gomez talks with Manchester City

Real Sociedad are stepping up their transfer push for Manchester City defender Sergio Gomez.

Despite the frustration of missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification for next season, La Real will bolster their squad this summer, with transfer bids planned.

The Basque giants brought in Scotland international Kieran Tierney, as cover for the 2023/24 campaign, but the deal did not work out.

Tierney has already returned to Arsenal with Real Sociedad opting against activating a purchase option on him.

That decision has opened the door for a new target to come in at left back with La Real keen to bring in a specialist option.

As per the latest update from Diario AS, club president Jokin Aperribay and director of football Roberto Olabe have travelled to England, to finalise with deal in Manchester.

The presence two high ranking officials means the negotiations are at a crucial stage with Gomez predicted to arrive in San Sebastian before the end of June.