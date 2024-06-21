Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy: Preview, predictions and lineups

LA Galaxy return to Major League Soccer action this weekend to take on Real Salt Lake at America First Field.

RSL extended their unbeaten run to 15 straight league matches after a chaotic 4-3 road victory over Sporting Kansas City during the midweek. The Western Conference outfit's unbeaten streak includes nine victories and six draws that has them positioned in first place in the division with 37 points, just three points ahead of the Galaxy with their upcoming opponents having a game in hand.

The Galaxy are fresh off a 2-0 triumph over the improved NYCFC, with Dejan Joveljic and Diego Fagundez each getting on the scoresheet to propel the Gs to victory. Greg Vanney's side will be fully focused on picking up three points to close down the gap between them and RSL to go level on points as we've reached the midway point in the 2024 season.

Here's 90min's preview of Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy.

What time does Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy kick-off?

Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy H2H record (Last Five Games)

Last meeting: LA Galaxy 2-2 Real Salt Lake (11 May 2024) - MLS

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy on TV and live stream

Real Salt Lake team news

RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni will be without a host of players due to injury for the primetime clash. Erik Holt and Marcelo Silva are both dealing with hamstring injuries and should return to action late next month, while Justen Glad's ankle problem has him sidelined until next month.

Pablo Ruiz remains in the treatment room as he's recovering from a knee injury suffered earlier this month.

Real Salt Lake predicted lineup vs LA Galaxy

Real Salt Lake predicted lineup vs LA Galaxy ( 4-2-3-1 ): MacMath; Brody, Quinton, Vera, Katranis; Eneli, Ojeda; Gomez, Crooks, Luna; Arango.

LA Galaxy team news

The Galaxy will have to make do without star Riqui Puig once more, as the former Barcelona midfielder is still recovering from a groin injury. Jonathan Perez and Gaston Brugman also join Puig in the treatment room with their respective hamstring and knee injuries, and all three players are expected to return tot the mix by the middle of July.

LA Galaxy predicted lineup vs Real Salt Lake

LA Galaxy predicted lineup vs Real Salt Lake ( 4-2-3-1 ): McCarthy; Yamane, Neal, Yoshida, Aude; Cerrillo, Delgado; Pec, Fagundez, Paintsil; Berry.

Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy score prediction

This one is a toss-up as both clubs have been in top form as of late and sit in first and second place in the West. However, RSL have a slight advantage given that they're at home and aren't missing too many important figures.

There will be goals galore and Salt Lake will come out on top thanks to a late strike from MLS MVP candidate Cristiano 'Chico' Arango as RSL will keep ahold of first place in the division.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 3-2 LA Galaxy