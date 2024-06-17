Real Salt Lake ties all-time franchise undefeated streak with goalless tie against CF Montreal

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Real Salt Lake finally returned to action this weekend after a long international break with a 0-0 tie with CF Montreal.

Last time out, Salt Lake comfortably pushed Austin FC aside for a 5-1 win. The Claret and Cobalt were on a 13-game undefeated streak, sitting 1st in the Western Conference. The next foe standing in the way was CF Montreal, who had a slow start this season, sitting in 12th place in the Eastern Conference table. Would Pablo Mastroeni’s team return to Utah with all three points?

First Half

Action in the first half was off to a slow start with Real Salt Lake controlling the game and not being challenged by Montreal. Plenty of chances were being created by Salt Lake, notably the biggest opportunity at the 20-minute mark when Anderson Julio played a great ball to Chicho Arango. Chicho got the shot off, but goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois made a fantastic save to keep the game deadlocked at 0-0. Just two minutes later, CF Montreal attacking midfielder Dominik Yankov was cautioned with a yellow card, which would be the only notable event in the first half.

After 45 minutes of first-half action, neither team was able to break the deadlock, remaining at 0-0. This game was a battle of goalkeepers, as Real Salt Lake’s Zac MacMath and CF Montreal’s Jonathan Sirois both made plenty of terrific saves to keep their sides in the game. Statistically, Pablo Mastroeni’s men were dominating, controlling possession with 63% to Montreal’s 37%.

Both coaches were expected to make some key changes at halftime to give their team the advantage in the second half, as this game was up for grabs.

Second Half

The second half of this match didn’t have many notable events to point out, except in the 82nd minute when CF Montreal attacker Mason Toye was in on goal until Real Salt Lake’s Andrew Brody tracked back, putting in a last-second tackle to block Toye’s effort. This play was notable as Brody had picked up his performances over the last couple of matches, especially in defense.

Both teams held it down defensively, and goalkeepers Zac MacMath (two saves) and Jonathan Sirois (six saves) had terrific games. Natural winger Bode Hidalgo once again started at center back and kept a clean sheet, putting in a great shift.

Pablo Mastroeni on Zac MacMath’s performance: “I thought tonight he had a good performance.”

The match finished tied at 0-0. Although there were a couple of positives to take from this game, Real Salt Lake took a punch to the gut as CF Montreal, who had conceded the most goals in MLS, managed to shut out the team that had scored the second-most goals in the league.

What’s Next?

Real Salt Lake continued their impressive undefeated streak, now making it 14 games in a row without losing, tying a franchise record. The Claret and Cobalt will be looking to extend that streak on June 19 versus bitter rivals Sporting Kansas City, who will surely be looking to put an end to the undefeated streak

