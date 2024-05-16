Real Salt Lake stays hot, shuts out Seattle, 2-0

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – There is no slowing down Real Salt Lake these days.

Andres Gomez and Diego Luna both scored goals as RSL extended its MLS unbeaten streak to nine with a 2-9 victory over the Seattle Sounders Wednesday night at America First Field.

With the victory, Real Salt Lake improves to 7-2-4 (25 points), extending its first place lead in the Western Conference to four points over Minnesota and the LA Galaxy. RSL is 6-0-3 in its last nine MLS games, and hasn’t lost an MLS match since March 9th

“It’s a lot of work,” said RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni. “It’s hard, but that’s where success lies is in the hard. And more importantly, just the the cohesiveness, the camaraderie within the group. You know, it’s a real pleasure to work with these guys and and to be a part of the group.”

Gomez opened the scoring in the 27th minute. Off a pass from Matt Crooks, Gomez steadied the ball with his right foot, and from just inside the 18-yard box, Gomez aimed a left-footed blast into the far corner of the net for his fifth goal of the year, and his third in the last five matches.

RSL then extended its lead in the 58th minute as Brayan Vera found Diego Luna alone down the field, and the 20-year-old U.S. National Team player rocketed in his second goal of the season to give Real Salt Lake a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Luna took the ball while rushing down the field, and the midfielder then made a nice move of his own to evade Seattle’s Jackson Ragen before burying the shot.

19-year-old goalkeeper Gavin Beavers kept Seattle out of the net all game long, coming up with two saves for his second straight clean sheet. RSL has allowed only 11 goals this season, the second-lowest total in the league.

Real Salt Lake outshot Seattle in the match, 21-9.

“The biggest challenge isn’t our opponents,” Mastroeni said. “It’s us to be better than we were the game before. The guys are doing a great job of that.”

RSL next hosts Colorado Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. The Rapids are the last team to beat RSL some ten matches ago.

