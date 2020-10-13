Real Salt Lake forward Sam Johnson suspended after alleged shooting at his house party

Real Salt Lake forward Sam Johnson was suspended from the team and prohibited from all activities after a shooting took place at a party at his home earlier this month, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Johnson, 27, is in his second year with RSL. He was the second-leading scorer on the team last season with nine goals, his first in MLS.

The league is currently investigating the incident.

“The team and league are aware of the incident and are currently conducting an investigation,” RSL said in a statement, via the Salt Lake Tribune. “In accordance with health and safety protocols, the player is prohibited from engaging in any team-related activity. We will have no further comment until the conclusion of the League’s investigation.”

Johnson allegedly throws house party amid COVID-19

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which is trending up across the country, Johnson allegedly threw a house party at his Salt Lake City-area home that about 100 people attended on Oct. 3. Utah has banned gatherings of more than 50 people due to the pandemic.

Per the report, a gunshot was fired early on Oct. 4 that caused “partygoers to scatter.” Johnson wasn’t believed to have been at his home at the time of the gunshot.

A man with a gunshot wound then showed up to a local hospital hours later with a non-life-threatening injury. The man said he was shot elsewhere and wasn’t cooperative with police about the incident, per the report.

It’s not clear who fired the shot or why.

Johnson is in the second year of his two-year deal with Real Salt Lake. He has scored one goal in 330 minutes so far this season.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Sam Johnson allegedly threw a massive house party earlier this month. (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images) More

More from Yahoo Sports: