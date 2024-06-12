Real Salt Lake hopes to pick up where it left off

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – While it’s been an incredible start to the season for Real Salt Lake, who is unbeaten in its last 13 games, the team wants to take advantage of his chance and finish what it started.

“We need to make sure that when we come back from this break, that we were always thinking about this opportunity that we created,” head coach Pablo Mastroeni said after his team returned from a bye week. “Now have to take advantage.”

Coming off perhaps its best game of the year, a 5-1 drubbing over Austin FC on June 1st, RSL wants to pick right up where they left off as they begin the second half of the season atop the Western Conference standings with a record of 9-2-6.

Another hat trick for Chicho Arango in 5-1 RSL victory

“Hopefully we can put another good performance like we did our last game out against Austin,” said defender Andrew Brody. “We know it’s going to be a difficult challenge playing away from home. But I think this group has that that mentality that no matter where we go, where we’re looking for three points.”

“They’ve been sharp,” Mastroeni said. “I think just talking about the discipline that we need now, knowing that we’re going to get everyone’s best game. What we did in the first part of season isn’t going to be good enough.”

RSL, who leads all of MLS with a plus-17 goal differential, will be down a couple of key players against Montreal. Justen Glad is out with an ankle injury, and Matt Crooks will miss the game for personal reasons, but that just opens opportunities for some of the younger guys.

“We need guys to come in that are going to raise the bar and demand that everyone get one two percent better,” Mastroeni said. “That competitive mindset, we need to push it. It’s not time to just bring in cover. We need to raise the bar.”

RSL scores another last-minute goal to keep streak alive

About to begin a 3-game in 8-day stretch, RSL’s first place status will be definitely be challenged over the next few weeks with the likes of the L.A. Galaxy at Minnesota right on their tail.

“I kind of like it, because it’s game and then and then it’s on to the next,” Brody said. “There’s no time to celebrate, and there’s no time to dwell. It’s just about getting on with it, getting on to the next game and seeing what you can do.”

RSL will take on Montreal Saturday at 5:30 p.m. mountain time.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.