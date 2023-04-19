Real reason Cole Strange stopped watching movies on Patriots plane
Don’t expect to see Cole Strange watching movies on New England Patriots plane rides to away games anytime soon.
The Patriots’ 2022 first-round draft pick told a story of how he was called out by a coach for watching a movie on a plane trip for the season-opener against the Miami Dolphins. According to Strange, he messed up a play during practice that week, and the coach made sure he didn’t forget it.
“The first game we were playing, I watched ‘Avatar’ because it was like a four-hour flight or something. And then one of the coaches got onto me and was like, because I had missed a single play in practice or messed up, and he was like, ‘If you weren’t wasting your time watching movies, you wouldn’t miss these plays.’ So I was like, ‘Alright, I’m never watching another movie again.’
➡️ @ColeStrange2 übt schon fleißig Deutsch und verrät uns, weshalb er im Flugzeug keine Filme mehr schaut ✈️. pic.twitter.com/V7iZ89jNuY
— Patriots Deutschland (@patsdeutsch) April 19, 2023
Strange never identifies what coach actually made that comment to him. Was it Bill Belichick or former offensive play-caller and offensive line coach Matt Patricia?
Or, was it another coach entirely?
Even though this brief exchange seemed pretty lighthearted and funny, it did have a positive impact on Strange, who learned to make the best use of his free time, like every other NFL rookie. There’s much more self-accountability at the professional level without coaches and teachers hovering over you every step of the way.
Besides, it took filmmaker James Cameron over a decade to release the first sequel to the “Avatar” movie. Strange should have plenty of time to catch up.
