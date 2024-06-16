The real reason the Boston Celtics traded Paul Westphal

Ever wonder why the Boston Celtics decided to trade away a player as good as five-time All-Star point guard Paul Westphal? Picked up by the Celtics tenth overall in the 1972 NBA draft, Westphal would play three seasons with Boston before he would be dealt with a 1975 second round pick and a 1976 2nd round draft pick to the Phoenix Suns for Charlie Scott.

He won a title with the Celtics in 1974, but his best play was to come with the Suns, so what caused the trade to begin with? On a recent episode of their eponymous show, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay!” podcast, they look back at the (then) controversial trade the Celtics made in 1975 that sent burgeoning star Westphal to the Suns. Easing the blow, Red Auerbach received Boston fan favorite Charlie Scott back in the trade. So, what does JoJo White have to do with all this?

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear the tale.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire