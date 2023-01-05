Here’s the real reason behind Dak Prescott’s increase in INTs

Sometimes, the simplest explanation is also the correct one. Many fingernails have been gnawed off and words spilled over the increase in interceptions for Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott has thrown a career-high 14 interceptions on 357 pass attempts through 11 starts. His previous high was 13 which he achieved in 2017 on 490 attempts through 16 starts. Last year he threw just 10 on 596 passes. So what gives? The reality is, like all interceptions for every quarterback ever, there are a multitude of reasons why each happened.

Types of Picks

Some throws are bad decisions; the coverage indicates that a pass shouldn’t be made.

Some throws are good decisions but bad execution; the throw is off target.

Some throws are good decisions and good execution by the QB, but the receiver makes the mistake.

Sometimes this is obvious, like when the ball bounces off his hands and right to a defender. Other times it’s more difficult to decipher, like when the target runs the wrong route on a timing pattern. A good QB will never throw his receiver under the bus and takes responsibility for these failures, as Prescott has done many times.

The Cowboys receivers aren’t even dropping the ball at a high rate in 2022. On Prescott throws, the drop rate is just 5.4%, a far cry from 2019’s mind-numbing 10% drops and the third-lowest rate of Prescott’s career behind 2018 (5.2%) and 2016 (4.3%).

They’re just dropping them in the wrong way, batting the ball up in the air where defenders have a chance to catch the ball.

The Real Culprit

But even with all of these situations, there’s something else at play. The Dallas Cowboys simply aren’t good at pass protection in 2022.

And whether it be direct pressure, or the resulting adjustment Prescott has made in his head due to knowing the protection is likely to break down, it’s influenced him.

The Cowboys don’t want a bus driver. They aren’t looking for a madman gunslinger, but they prefer their quarterback to be a risk taker who is willing to make throws into tight windows. Prescott is well regarded around the league and among true QB analysts to be one of, if not the best mental processors this side of Tom Brady. The data shows it, the eye tests show it. But this year his decision making has failed him on more throws than normal and the most obvious explanation is the right one.

The impact on Dak

The lackluster pass protection is impacting Prescott’s decision making. It’s caused by starting a rookie at left tackle when he spent the entire offseason learning how to be a guard. It’s caused by the play of the left guard and center being slightly worse than it was in 2021. And, although it’s going to come across as blasphemy, future Hall of Famer Zack Martin has had two uncharacteristic woofers himself, against the Rams and Colts.

Pro Football Focus’ player grades can be thrown out with the bathwater the further the player gets from the line of scrimmage, but they do a tremendous job of grading offensive lines.

In 2021, the Cowboys OL was the NFL’s second best in pass protection; grading a 79.8 out of 100. Only the world champion Los Angeles Rams graded higher at 81.3.

In 2022, Dallas has fallen to No. 17 with a week to play, 66.6.

The supporting data

The offensive line’s protection is worse yet Prescott’s time-to-throw (seconds from snap to throw or sack) has not changed much. It’s dropped from 2.70 to 2.67, a fairly negligible decline. His pressure-to-sack rate is relatively stable as well, dropping from 15.8% in 2021 to 15.2% this season.

So if the pass protection is worse, Prescott is getting rid of the ball in the same amount of time and getting sacked on a similar percentage of plays where he’s pressured, how does that decline in protection manifest itself?

An uptick in off-target throws and bad decisions.

When the Cowboys’ pass protection gets back to being top 10 in the league, Prescott’s decision making and precision will almost assuredly return to normal.

