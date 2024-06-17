Real Oviedo take major step towards La Liga with solitary goal against Espanyol

Real Oviedo will have an advantage to take with them to Barcelona this weekend when they face Espanyol, after scoring a 1-0 victory at the Nuevo Carlos Tartiere on Sunday night. As was the case against Eibar, it was Alemao who was decisive.

The early running saw both sides flash efforts around the post, but in a ferociously fought match, Oviedo began to apply more pressure in the second half. Midfielder Jaime Seoane grazed the post with an effort from outside the box, and Joan Garcia was also forced into an excellent save from Masca.

The Asturian side did have more joy out of Garcia in the 72nd minute though, after a Seoane free-kick was caught by the Perico goalkeeper, but feeling his momentum taking him over the line, he threw the ball back into the six-yard box, and Alemao was on hand to pounce.

Espanyol escaped severe damage less than 10 minutes later, after an Oviedo header was ruled out for offside. It’s all still to play for at the RCDE Stadium, where the Catalans have the added advantage of knowing a draw after extra time will see them through based on their league position. They failed to make Leo Roman make a save all game though, and will be hoping for much more in attack next week.