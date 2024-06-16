Real would not let me play at Olympics - Mbappe
France striker Kylian Mbappe says new club Real Madrid would not let him play at the Olympics in Paris this summer.
The 25-year-old, who had said he wanted to play in his home Games, was not selected in France's provisional Olympic squad on 3 June because Real said any player competing at Euro 2024 could not also play at the Olympics.
He has agreed to join Real on a free transfer when his Paris St-Germain contract expires on 30 June.
"My club’s position was very clear, so from that moment on, I think I won’t be taking part in the Games," said Mbappe, who is part of the France team that will begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Austria in Dusseldorf on Monday.
"That’s just the way it is, and I understand that too. I’m joining a new team in September, so it’s not the best way to start an adventure.
"Now I think I’m going to wish this French team all the best. I’m going to watch every game. I hope they’ll bring home the gold medal."
The men's Olympic football competition starts on 24 July - 10 days after the Euro 2024 final - and ends on 9 August, just over a week before the La Liga season begins.
The Olympic football tournament is contested by under-23 teams but each nation can include three over-age players in their squad.
Two-time European champions France are among the favourites to win Euro 2024.
Manager Didier Deschamps is aiming to become only the second person to win the Euros as a player and manager, after Germany's Berti Vogts.
Deschamps has won 99 of his 153 games in charge.
How can I watch Austria v France?
The match will be shown live on ITV at 20:00 BST.
There is full commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and you can also follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.
Match stats
Austria and France have met 25 times before. France have won 13 times, Austria nine times and there have been three draws.
This is Austria's fourth appearance at the European Championships, after Euro 2008 where they were co-hosts with Switzerland.
Austria are unbeaten in 15 of their last 16 international matches (W12, D3, L1) only losing 3-2 at home against Belgium in a Euro qualifier on 13 October 2023 in this run.
Marcel Sabitzer and Arnautovic could become the first players representing Austria to make an appearance at three major tournaments (Euros/World Cup).
France are two-time winners of the Euros (1984 and 2000) and have made it to the final at three of their last four major tournaments.
France are unbeaten in Euros and World Cup matches on German soil (W5, D3, L0)
This is Didier Deschamps's sixth Euros - three times as a player (1992, 1996, 2000) and three times as a manager (2016, 2020, 2024) and is one away from securing his 100th victory as France manager (W99,D30,L24).
Olivier Giroud is France's leading goalscorer on 57 goals. Thierry Henry (51), Kylian Mbappé (47) and Antoine Griezmann (44) are behind him. Only two players made as many appearances for Les Blues as Giroud (133) - Hugo Lloris (145) and Lilian Thuram (142).
Kylian Mbappe (14 goals, 10 assists) was directly involved in 24 goals in his last 14 appearances for France. The first match in this run was the World Cup final against Argentina (3-3 after extra time, 4-2 loss on penalties), in which Mbappe netted a hat-trick and won the tournament's Golden Boot.