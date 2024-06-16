Real would not let me play at Olympics - Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has scored 47 goals in 79 games for France [Getty Images]

France striker Kylian Mbappe says new club Real Madrid would not let him play at the Olympics in Paris this summer.

The 25-year-old, who had said he wanted to play in his home Games, was not selected in France's provisional Olympic squad on 3 June because Real said any player competing at Euro 2024 could not also play at the Olympics.

He has agreed to join Real on a free transfer when his Paris St-Germain contract expires on 30 June.

"My club’s position was very clear, so from that moment on, I think I won’t be taking part in the Games," said Mbappe, who is part of the France team that will begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Austria in Dusseldorf on Monday.

"That’s just the way it is, and I understand that too. I’m joining a new team in September, so it’s not the best way to start an adventure.

"Now I think I’m going to wish this French team all the best. I’m going to watch every game. I hope they’ll bring home the gold medal."

The men's Olympic football competition starts on 24 July - 10 days after the Euro 2024 final - and ends on 9 August, just over a week before the La Liga season begins.

The Olympic football tournament is contested by under-23 teams but each nation can include three over-age players in their squad.

Two-time European champions France are among the favourites to win Euro 2024.

Manager Didier Deschamps is aiming to become only the second person to win the Euros as a player and manager, after Germany's Berti Vogts.

Deschamps has won 99 of his 153 games in charge.

How can I watch Austria v France?

The match will be shown live on ITV at 20:00 BST.

There is full commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and you can also follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Match stats