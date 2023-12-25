The real Mrs Brown: Maureen O’Carroll, the funny, feminist firebrand who raised Brendan

Maureen O'Carroll, left, and her son Brendan as Agnes Brown - Alan Peebles

Brendan O’Carroll’s hammy Irish Mammy, Agnes Brown, has made the Dublin comedian famous and wealthy – and widely detested by comedy purists/snobs (delete according to perspective). This festive period, as fans look forward to the latest Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special – and the rest of the world trembles in horror – O’Carroll may well spare a thought for his own mother, Maureen. Christmas, after all, is a time for looking back and reflecting on those who have shaped us. And few will have had a figure in their childhood as ferociously larger than life as Maureen O’Carroll in that of her son.

Her story could make a good Christmas special on its own. Not a comedy, even though she possessed a wit as spiky as Brendan’s. Maureen O’Carroll’s life and times would work best as a straight drama. It has everything: war, politics, religion, social justice, pioneering feminism – plus a nun on the run turned anti-poverty crusader. Along the way, she found time to raise 11 children in challenging economic circumstances. It’s the extraordinary tale of a woman who deserves better than to be remembered as a footnote in the biography of a Marmite comic.

A dervish in apron-strings, Maureen O’Carroll was one of the most groundbreaking politicians of her day. In Ireland, she shattered a political glass ceiling that, at the time, came reinforced with concrete. In the Fifties, she represented the Labour Party – co-founded by socialist revolutionary James Connolly – in the Dáil, having been elected at her first attempt to represent the (now defunct) constituency of Dublin North Central.

Ireland had no lack of female rebels – from the blue-blooded Countess Markievicz to socialist activist Rosie Hackett, chalk and cheese firebrands who fought alongside one another in the Easter Rising. In the grey, grim post-WW2 years, however, female politicians were rare.

O’Carroll was one of just five elected to the parliamentary lower house in the 1954 general election. There, she blazed an immediate trail. She is credited with bringing about social change in a country mired in post-war austerity – and where the Catholic Church regarded itself as more powerful than the Government (a view shared by many in the Government).

“She didn’t take any crap,” her famous son would later say. “She was as sharp as a razor blade.”

Little Mo, as political friends and foes knew Maureen, is remembered as a force of nature. “All who knew her spoke of her remarkable presence, and the adjectives just keep on rolling when people tried to pin down the unusual reserves of energy she possessed,” wrote local historian Mary J. Murphy in a tribute to O’Carroll for her alma mater, Galway University.

“The vitality. The verve. The vim, vigour and determination,” Murphy continued. “The chutzpah and sheer unstoppability that were contained inside her modest little frame were obvious to all as her defining characteristics.”

Brendan O’Carroll makes a big deal of Agnes Brown being a Dubliner. Paradoxically, Maureen’s story began on the opposite side of Ireland, in Mayo, where she attended Crossmolina’s Jesus and Mary College.

Brendan O'Carroll in 1998 - Getty

Her father, Michael, was a journalist and revolutionary. He wrote for the Tuam Herald and Freeman’s Journal. He also fought in the Easter Rising and worked as an operative for IRA head of intelligence, Michael Collins. Maureen, for her part, studied to become a novice nun with the order of Jesus and Mary and received a degree in English at University College Galway, as it then was. She then renounced her vows to become a teacher.

“My mother was very cute,” Brendan O’Carroll told a radio documentary. “At that time, it was a very radical thing to do. The only worse thing in the thirties than having a child not go into the priesthood or the convent was to have a child that went in and then came out again.”

By the 1950s, she married carpenter Gerard O’Carroll and lived in Finglas, a new working class suburb on the northside of Dublin. Domesticity held little interest, however. She threw herself into leftwing politics, spearheading a campaign against post-war profiteering.

“Maureen was very active within what was known as the Lower Prices Council,” says Dublin social historian Donal Fallon, presenter of the Three Castles Burning history podcast.

“This was a tradition of political activism in working-class Dublin, especially amongst working-class women. In the new suburbs, women were involved in campaigns against high prices in shops that had a monopoly over new communities. War-time inflation is a massive issue,” Fallon explains. “For a country that wasn’t even in the war, we lived with scarcity, rationing and other impacts of the war for a long time. It’s interesting to compare and contrast the Irish and British experiences of the post-war period. In Britain, you have the Nye Bevan drive for a National Health Service and massive home construction. In Ireland, we introduced rationing on bread in January 1947.”

Brendan O'Carroll as Agnes Brown in this year's Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas special - Elaine Livinstone/BBC

Maureen became a leading voice in the Lower Prices Council. One newspaper quipped that her motto could have been “LPC, C’est Mois.” She was also clearly destined for bigger things. So it proved: in 1954, Little Mo was elected to the Dáil for the Labour Party. Labour proceeded to form the new Government as junior coalition partner to Fine Gael and several smaller parties, and O’Carroll was named its chief whip.

“She was more than just a parliamentarian. She served as Chief Whip of the Labour Party. That was deeply significant. She was the first woman to hold the role in any political party,” says Fallon. “It sounds peculiar to us now, but the Labour Party leader through the Fifties, William Norton, was a member of the Knights of St Columbanus [a Catholic fraternity] and adamant that the views of the Labour Party in Ireland could sit in harmony with papal encyclicals. It was a much more conservative society, even amongst its social democrats.”

Passionate and quick on her feet, she was Labour’s not-so-secret weapon. “It says much about her that Labour utilised her across the country at election rallies for other candidates in 1956,” says Fallon. “She told one gathering in Cork that ‘prices would be controlled and would be allowed to rise only when workers were assured of a corresponding increase in wages, and the old, the sick, the widow and orphan and the unemployed were compensated for any unavoidable increases in essential goods’.”

Brendan O'Carroll and his castmates at the 2020 National Television Awards - WireImage

A firebrand in the parliamentary chamber and on the street, she pushed through several historic reforms. Until the mid-Fifties, Ireland’s national police force, the Garda, had been all-male. O’Carroll successfully campaigned for female officers – then known as “Ban Gardaí” or female guards. She was also involved in having the status of “illegitimacy” removed from the statute books.

“The kind of things she was talking about weren’t very popular,” Labour historian Niamh Puirséil said in the documentary The Real Mrs Brown 2018. “It was a very masculine society. [A lot of things] wouldn’t be on the agenda of male parliamentarians.”

Inevitably, her political career ended in relative failure. By the late Fifties, the Fine Gael-Labour administration had become unpopular. O’Carroll was one of many Government TDs to lose their seats in 1957. She went back to raising her children, including Brendan. He grew up with her thumbtack wit and belief that hard work could overcome any obstacles – lessons he held close as his comedy career bloomed and he slogged his way to an estimated net worth of £10 million.

She was also a direct inspiration for the salty, no-nonsense Agnes Browne and was widely mourned when she passed away in 1984 at 71. “The legacy she’s left me,” said Brendan, “is that every time I sit down to write Mrs Brown, I hear her voice.”

The two-part Mrs Brown’s Boys special is on BBC1 at 10.45pm on Christmas Day and at 10pm on New Year’s Day