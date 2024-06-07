Real Madrid's Garrido joins Watford coaching team

Watford were relegated from the Premier League in 2021-22 [Getty Images]

Watford have appointed Alberto Garrido, part of the backroom team at Real Madrid, as their new first-team coach.

The 48-year-old Spaniard will work alongside assistant head coach Damon Lathrope and first-team development coach Armand Kavaja on Hornets head coach Tom Cleverley's backroom staff.

"We are trying to rebuild a winning culture around the club again and he comes from the most successful culture in world football," said Cleverley.

"Alberto brings a wealth of coaching experience. He has a real knowledge of how to develop top young players."

Garrido has spent 15 years working with Real Madrid's reserve team, Real Madrid Castilla, who play in Spanish football's third tier.

He has worked alongside two Madrid legends in Zinedine Zidane and Raul, played a big part in the development of Nacho, Martin Odegaard, Achraf Hakimi and Dani Carvajal - and also worked with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Watford finished 15th in the Championship last season - their lowest league placing in 14 years.

That followed finally sacking Valerien Ismael in March after months of speculation and then naming Cleverley as interim boss before confirming his permanent appointment in April.