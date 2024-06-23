Real Madrid's best players from Euro 2024 Matchday 2

Carlo Ancelotti is sure to find satisfaction in the performances of his Real Madrid players at Euro 2024 so far.

Their impressive displays on the international stage do well to not only highlighting their individual talents, but also underscore their development under his guidance.

The likes of Jude Bellingham, Dani Carvajal, and Aurelien Tchouameni have stood out for their contributions to their respective national teams so far, showcasing skill, tactical acumen, and a winning mentality that reflects well on their experiences at Madrid.

Here's more on how Real Madrid stars performed in matchday 2 at Euro 2024.

3. Jude Bellingham

It can be argued that Jude Bellingham was the best of a bad England bunch on Thursday evening.



The 20-year-old and Declan Rice were the only two midfielders to dodge substitution against Denmark, highlighting their importance and durability for Gareth Southgate.



Bellingham made significant contributions defensively and provided crucial support to the Three Lions' attacking efforts, especially after Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden were brought off.

2. Dani Carvajal

With 72 touches throughout the match, Dani Carvajal played a pivotal role in Spain's triumph over Italy.



The 32-year-old not only excelled at right-back but also operated shrewdly on the right wing, where he delivered numerous crosses and formed effective partnerships, notably with youngster Lamine Yamal.



Carvajal deserved to have an assist, but Rodri's shot was thwarted by a timely block.



While Marc Cucurella had an eventful night dealing with an assortment of Italians on the left side, Carvajal's disciplined and robust performance ensured that the side found no joy down the right.

With Kylian Mbappe absent - benched with a broken nose - Aurelien Tchouameni emerged as France's standout performer on Friday night.



The 24-year-old was a dominant presence on the field in Leipzig, enjoying 115 touches of the ball and showcasing an impressive passing accuracy.



Tchouameni's ability to control the midfield not only stabilised France's gameplay but also provided a platform for creating scoring opportunities and maintaining defensive solidity.