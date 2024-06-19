Real Madrid's best players from Euro 2024 Matchday 1

Real Madrid enjoyed another historic campaign in 2023/24 and the club has spent the first part of Euro 2024 watching their players ball out in Germany.

While South American stars like Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde continue to prepare for the Copa America, Los Blancos' European aces have stolen the show during the early stages of UEFA's flagship international tournament.

While prominent Madrid players like Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Antonio Rudiger were all in action over the opening weekend, three other stars from the Santiago Bernabeu stole the headlines.

But which Madrid players performed the best on matchday one at Euro 2024?

Spain got their Euro 2024 campaign off to a convincing and eye-catching start with a 3-0 thumping of Croatia in Group B.



The game was done as a contest by half-time after neat strikes from Alvaro Morata and Fabian Ruiz before Dani Carvajal continued his rich vein of goalscoring form after netting in the Champions League final.



The right-back pounced on Lamine Yamal's in-swinging cross and poked beyond Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic. He was also stout in defence, winning three of his four ground duels.

To say there's a smidge of pressure riding on Jude Bellingham's shoulders this summer would be a slight understatement.



However, the Madrid superstar showed no sign of any nerves during the opening 30 minutes of the 1-0 victory over Serbia, turning away from challenge after challenge and also putting England ahead with a committed header.



That goal helped calm England down and while things were much trickier in the second half as the Three Lions edged their way to all three points, Gareth Southgate knows he has a midfield star in Bellingham who can do it all.



The former Borussia Dortmund and Birmingham City midfielder also became the youngest European player to feature at three major international tournaments, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo and Michael Owen.

Turkey are attempting to improve on disappointing previous campaigns at the Euros but did at least get through an intense and thrilling opening battle with Georgia to seal all three points.



Kerem Akturkoglu might have capped the 3-1 victory in the 97th minute but it was Arda Guler who became the talk of the town with a perfect strike from distance that put Vincenzo Montella's side back in front after earlier goals from Mert Muldur and Georges Mikautadze.



The 19-year-old's left-footed ping from the edge of the area was picture perfect and Turkey will need more moments of quality from him in decisive upcoming games against Portugal and Czechia if they are to make certain of a knockout stage spot.