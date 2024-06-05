Real Madrid youngster wanted on loan by eight clubs across Europe

Even though he did not play as much as he would have liked, mostly because of injuries, Arda Guler did enjoy a memorable debut season at Real Madrid.

After all, the 19-year-old wonderkid was part of the team that won La Liga, Spanish Super Cup, and the UEFA Champions League.

Having missed the entire first half of the season through injuries, the teenager did get some game-time in the back end of the campaign and he made it count, scoring some important goals and showcasing his potential.

But, given the competition at Real Madrid, Guler does not have a spot in the starting XI and minutes will likely be hard to come by again next term, leading to speculations about a loan move.

No shortage of interest

Now, according to AS, Arda Guler has no shortage of interest heading into the summer transfer window, with a number of teams keen on signing him on loan.

For starters, Getafe are seeking the Turkish international’s services as a replacement for Mason Greenwood, who is returning to Manchester United after his loan deal ran out.

Getafe president Angel Torres will meet with Real Madrid CEO Jose Angel Sanchez soon and is likely to request Guler on loan then.

Guler has plenty of suitors. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

Beyond that, other La Liga clubs like Real Sociedad, Sevilla, Las Palmas, and RCD Mallorca are all keen on his acquisition on a temporary basis.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho wants Guler on loan at Fenerbahce, the teenage wonderkid’s former club – something that he made clear at his presentation earlier this week.

Other than that, Italian giants AC Milan and German outfit RB Leipzig are also eager to sign Guler on loan, making it a total of eight clubs seeking his services.

Guler will not leave

While it is true that Guler might not play very frequently at Real Madrid next season, the idea of the player and the club is that he will not be leaving in the summer.

The same has already been confirmed by manager Carlo Ancelotti after the teenager’s match-winning display against Real Sociedad a little over a month ago.

“Arda scored and he is going to be a very important player for us in the future. There is no doubt that he will stay here next year,” the Real Madrid boss had said.