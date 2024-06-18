Real Madrid youngster set to complete €7 million transfer to Serie A giants – report

In a major update, GOAL Italy reports that Real Madrid young defender Rafa Marin is all set to sign for Serie A giants Napoli this summer.

The story was initially broken by Gianluca Di Marzio and has now been corroborated by GOAL, who report that Los Blancos will pocket €7 million from the operation.

Marin to sign a five-year deal at Napoli

Marin has been at Real Madrid for eight years now, having joined the club’s youth academy from Sevilla in 2016.

Having gradually risen through the ranks, he became a key member of the Castilla team under Raul Gonzalez.

Last summer saw the 22-year-old sign a new contract at Real Madrid before joining Deportivo Alaves on loan for a season.

Rafa Marin impressed on loan at Alaves. (Photo by CESAR MANSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Marin made the most of his term with Alaves, gaining valuable experience in La Liga and putting in solid displays.

As such, it was expected that he would be a part of the Real Madrid squad for next season, especially with Nacho Hernandez expected to depart.

However, news of Napoli’s interest surfaced over the weekend and it appears that the Partenopei have closed the deal for the Real Madrid defender.

As mentioned, Napoli will pay €7 million for Marin, who is expected to sign a five-year contract with the club until 2029.

Real Madrid insist on buyback clause

As has been the case with the sale of young players from the club in recent times, Real Madrid insist on inserting a buyback clause for Marin in the agreement with Napoli.

It is still unclear whether Napoli would agree to that stipulation or not, but as things stand, it appears that the 22-year-old Real Madrid centre-back is on his way to Italy.