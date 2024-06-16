Real Madrid youngster could be included in pre-season squad for USA tour

An up-and-coming member of the attacking ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid looks increasingly likely to be afforded an opportunity to shine as part of the club’s upcoming pre-season tour.

That’s according to Marca, who point towards Jeremy de León as the player in question.

The name of winger De León will of course be a familiar one to those of a Real Madrid persuasion.

This comes after the January arrival in Spain’s capital played a surprisingly prominent role in Los Blancos’ run to Champions League glory.

Despite not even being registered for the competition, De León travelled with Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for their away fixtures in each of the knockout rounds, as well as the final.

This came after the 20-year-old caught the eye of Ancelotti and his coaching staff, owing to his exploits at youth level.

De León, in turn, aided Real Madrid’s preparations, by taking part in training with the capital giants’ star-studded squad.

And as much, as alluded to above, could well see the explosive attacker rewarded over the course of the weeks ahead.

As per a report from Marca, De León ‘has many options to go on Real Madrid’s tour of the United States’.

Any such development would come with a view to the youngster further integrating himself into the first-team setup in Spain’s capital, as the Puerto Rican – fresh off netting his first two goals for his country – continues to work towards his ultimate goal of establishing himself as a key player for Real Madrid.

Conor Laird | GSFN