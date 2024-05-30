Real Madrid young striker garnering interest from La Liga rivals

Juanmi Latasa, a product of Real Madrid’s youth academy, was loaned to Getafe in 2022 after impressing with the club’s Castilla team in the season before.

Having been out on loan at Getafe for the past two seasons, Latasa’s future is now a topic of interest as he nears the end of his Real Madrid contract.

Entering Betis’ crosshairs

Now, MARCA (h/t Mundo Deportivo) has come out to shed light on the striker’s situation, claiming that his future is a topic of interest for Real Betis’ sports management as they plan for the upcoming season.

Latasa’s Real Madrid contract is set to expire in one year. In a league match against Cadiz during the 2021/22 season, he made his debut with the first team under coach Carlo Ancelotti.

He has participated in 57 official games for Getafe over the past two seasons, netting seven goals in 2,385 minutes of action. But now a move to Betis is gaining traction.

Ayoze Perez, Cédric Bakambu, Juanmi, Borja Iglesias, Chimy Avila, Assane Diao, and Willian Jose are Real Betis’s current forward-line possibilities.

Bakambu is scheduled to return from injury in September or October. But for the last four, especially Borja Iglesias and Juanmi, who do not seem to be in coach Manuel Pellegrini’s long-term plans, Betis are open to accepting offers.

Consequently, a great deal of activity is expected in this area, and Latasa’s name is among those being considered.

With Real Madrid stacked with options up front, a return to the club appears unfeasible. After all, they will soon welcome Kylian Mbappe and Endrick to their ranks, while already boasting several quality forwards.

As such, pushing through Latasa’s sale before his contract expires would be on the club’s agenda.