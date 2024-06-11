Real Madrid yet to make a decision on Ancelotti-favourite defender’s contract renewal

With the 2023/24 campaign drawing to a close, the Real Madrid board is working overtime to secure the future of some of the key players in the first team.

While the club could not do anything to convince Toni Kroos to delay his retirement, it is only a matter of time before Los Blancos announce the renewal of Luka Modric.

However, one player Real Madrid remain undecided on, as far as his future is concerned, is Ferland Mendy.

Mendy’s future hangs in the balance

As reported by MARCA, Ferland Mendy’s future at Santiago Bernabeu remains uncertain even as he enters the final year of his contract.

There is no news of a potential contract extension for the Frenchman, who is coming on the back of a stellar 2023/24 campaign.

Mendy’s situation is further complicated by the potential arrival of Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich. The Canadian left-back has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu for some time, and his signing would cast doubt over Mendy’s long-term future.

Despite the uncertainty, Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear that he is a big fan of Mendy and wants to keep him at the club. The player, for his part, is also keen on prolonging his stay at the Bernabeu.

Everything depends on Davies

The club’s decision on whether or not to renew Mendy’s contract will likely depend on Davies’ future.

However, the report adds that Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear he wants Davies only as an addition.

That means the arrival of the Canadian might not necessarily lead to Mendy’s departure, as Ancelotti believes the Frenchman’s presence in the team could be paramount.

The European Championship could provide Mendy with an opportunity to showcase his talents and earn himself a new contract.

If he can perform well for France, he could put himself back in the frame for a regular starting role at Real Madrid, thereby pushing Real Madrid to hand him a contract.