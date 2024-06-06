Real Madrid Are Working On A Deal To Recruit This Bayern Munich Star: Good Fit For Los Blancos?

In a recent tweet, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano mentioned that Real Madrid are working on a deal to recruit Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies. It is understood that Los Blancos are hoping to get a deal done for the Canada international this summer.

The 23-year-old had an impressive campaign at the Bavarian club recently as he managed to perform at a high level for them on the left flank. Davies was involved in 42 matches for the Bavarian club last season, scoring three goals and picking up six assists across various competitions.

The Canadian sensation has been a decent performer on the left flank based on his average of 1.6 tackles, 0.9 interceptions, 1.3 clearances, 1.3 key passes and 2.4 dribbles per game in the Bundesliga. He has even distributed possession relatively well, as evidenced by his pass completion of 88.9% in the German first division (stats via whoscored).

Davies is under contract at the Allianz Arena until the end of next season which could give Los Blancos a chance to sign him on the cheap later this summer.

SINSHEIM, GERMANY – MAY 18: Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between TSG Hoffenheim and FC Bayern München at PreZero-Arena on May 18, 2024 in Sinsheim, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Will Davies Be A Good Fit For Real Madrid?

Davies is a tough-tackling defender who can make some important interceptions for his team when defending inside his half. He usually clears his lines when needed and can even deliver some decent service to the front players from the left flank.

The Canada international is an excellent dribbler with the ball as well. However, he needs to work on improving his numbers in the final third. Furthermore, there are some concerns over whether he can make a smooth transition to life in Spain.

Davies would inject more quality into Real Madrid‘s backline. He is good enough to nail down a regular starting place in Carlo Ancelotti’s first team next season. Plus, he has got the skillset and winning mindset to be a success story at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

At 23, Davies has got a bright future ahead and could grow into a top talent at the Madrid club. He has what it takes to help Los Blancos challenge for a lot of major honours in the future. Therefore, the Canadian sensation would be a good fit for Real Madrid‘s needs in this summer transfer window.