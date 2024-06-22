Real Madrid wonderkid staying put amid Liverpool, Real Sociedad interest

According to Jose Felix Diaz’s report in MARCA, the likes of Liverpool, Real Sociedad, and several other clubs have shown interest in Arda Guler. However, Real Madrid’s response has been consistent: “Arda Guler is staying.”

Real Madrid are confident about Guler’s future with the club. They acknowledge that breaking into the starting lineup next season will be challenging, but both coach Carlo Ancelotti and the club’s leaders are adamant about keeping a close watch on the Turkish talent.

They see immense potential in Guler and do not want to lose such a promising player. The club and the player are committed to continuing their journey together and are excited about the future.

Uncertainty with playing time

Although there are uncertainties about how much playing time Guler will get next season, this does not concern Real Madrid.

Arda Guler is wanted by several top teams. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Ancelotti and the club are fully aware of Guler’s abilities and potential, and they expect more clubs to come forward with offers, especially if Guler continues to perform well in the Euro Cup.

However, Real Madrid are determined to provide him with the opportunities he deserves.

Ancelotti’s plan is to position Guler near the opponent’s goal, utilising his unique skills. Everyone at the club agrees that the 19-year-old is a special talent, and they believe he will receive the best training possible at Valdebebas.

Real Madrid hope Guler is aligned

While it might seem logical that a 19-year-old player needs regular playing time to develop, Real Madrid is confident that keeping Guler with them is the best decision.

They have seen other young players struggle with loans to other teams, and they do not want to risk Guler’s development. The club believes that a poorly handled loan could hinder Guler’s progress.

Real Madrid cites examples of other players to illustrate the potential pitfalls of loaning out young talent and they do not want to make a mistake with Guler, especially given the high expectations surrounding him.