Real Madrid wonderkid earns praise from national teammate – ‘Very complete player’

Arda Guler’s national teammate Yusuf Yazıcı has said that the step the midfielder has taken is quite difficult for someone his age and yet, he is handling the situation very well.

Guler’s debut campaign at Real Madrid has been marred by injuries and even when fit, he was limited to just 12 appearances across all competitions. Despite that, though, he managed to score six goals in the league.

In an interview with AS, Yazıcı, an attacking midfielder for Lille and Turkey, couldn’t stop praising Guler’s quality, even saying that his vision on the field, and his ability to pass and shoot are first-class.

When asked what advice he would want to give to the Real Madrid midfielder, he said, “Leaving home at a young age and adapting to another country and another culture is really difficult.

“I think Guler is handling it in the best way and is doing a very good job. He will have to face difficulties, but he is able to overcome them with his talent and personality.”

Guler’s technical prowess is next to none

Yazıcı was asked where exactly can Guler be more decisive mostly because many consider him the “new Modric”, but others think he should play closer to the goal.

To this, he said, “He is a very high-level talent. His vision on the field and his ability to pass and shoot are first-class. In short, a very complete player.

Arda Guler was praised by his national teammate Yusuf Yazıcı. (Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

“Despite suffering an unfortunate injury early on, he showed his quality. He broke the record for a player by scoring six goals in less time with Real Madrid.

“Arda is very nice and positive. He can contribute in many positions, and let me say this: whether he plays near the goal or far away, he will be in the right place at the right time to score and assist.”

Yazıcı is not surprised by Guler’s impact

Yazıcı also said that Guler is an extremely special talent and with time, he will improve even more and reach the pinnacle of the sport. Asked if he is surprised by Guler’s performance, he said,

“Of course not. He is a special talent, a great footballer and, above all, a very good person. The stage he has reached does not surprise me at all.

“With time he will improve and reach higher levels of football. We talked a lot during this season. He is a curious person who is always ready to learn.”

Yazıcı added, “Guler is a Real Madrid player and a Champions League champion. In a very short time, he showed what he can do. He will be one of the most important players in the coming years.”

Meanwhile, Yazıcı was also asked about Real Madrid’s latest recruit Kylian Mbappe since he has shared the field against the Frenchman in Ligue 1. According to Yazıcı, Mbapee will have a lot of success in Spain.

“A player like him can play comfortably in anyone. He has all the requirements of modern football. He will have a lot of success at Real Madrid,” he said.