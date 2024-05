Real Madrids's Brahim Diaz (L), Luka Modric (C) and Jude Bellingham celebrate a goal during the Spanish Primera Division La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Cadiz CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Alberto Gardin/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Real Madrid were crowned Spanish La Liga champions on Saturday with four games to spare after Barcelona lost 4-2 at Girona.

Madrid had done their job earlier by beating Cadiz 3-0 at home.

It is a record-extending 36th Spanish championship for Los Blancos, who saw Barca take the crown last season.

Madrid can also add the Champions League to this season's haul and host Bayern Munich in their Champions League semi-final second leg (2-2) on Wednesday.