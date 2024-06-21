Real Madrid were close to signing former Barcelona defender, reveals Getafe president

Real Madrid, ironically, do not enjoy much representation in the Spanish International team and have only Dani Carvajal as an assured starter in Luis de La Fuente’s squad.

La Roja have been one of the most impressive sides so far in the ongoing European Championship and the veteran right-back has made a strong impression in both the team’s games so far.

His partner full-back, Marc Cucurella, has done equally well playing at left-back and even delivered a monstrous performance against Italy last night to help his side to a 1-0 win. The player, surprisingly, does have connections with Real Madrid in his past.

Close to moving to the Bernabeu

Speaking to the media earlier this week, Getafe president Angel Torres commented on the former Barcelona full-back and revealed that he was close to signing for Real Madrid before settling in the Premier League.

“I am not surprised by the level Cucurella is performing in the European Championship. I offered him to Real Madrid when he was with us in the team and the deal was about to be done,” he said, as revealed by AS.

Cucurella could have joined Real Madrid. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Cucurella eventually left Getafe for Brighton and Hove Albion for a transfer fee of merely €18 million in 2021 before signing for Chelsea one year later for a whopping €65 million.

New upgrade incoming?

Real Madrid may have missed out on Cucurella’s services to bolster their left-back position, but it is clear that Los Blancos do not intend to repeat the same mistake this summer.

While Ferland Mendy has done an impressive job at left-back from a defensive standpoint, Carlo Ancelotti and Co. are looking for a new signing who can contribute more in the final third. Alphonso Davies, thus, has emerged as a prime candidate.

Despite Bayern Munich’s repeated efforts to foil the move, Real Madrid have made it their priority to sign the Canadian international soon. If the Bavarians do not accept the Merengues’ offer of €30 million, the player could well arrive on a free transfer next summer.