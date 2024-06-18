Real Madrid weigh up loan move for Chelsea outcast to replace 25-year-old star

The future of Andriy Lunin is one of the main talking points at Real Madrid going into the summer transfer window.

After a remarkable campaign, the Ukrainian international has become a hot prospect in the transfer market, with several top European clubs lining up for his services.

Lunin, for his part, has remained tight-lipped on his future. But there is a possibility he might leave Real Madrid, especially with Thibaut Courtois likely to be reinstated as the club’s main goalkeeper.

The possibility of Lunin’s exit has led to discussions about whether Real Madrid will retain the services of Kepa Arrizabalaga, whose loan ends at the end of the month.

Real Madrid considering keeping Kepa

In a massive development, it appears Real Madrid are finally considering the possibility of retaining the services of Kepa, should Lunin leave the club.

According to Sergio Gomez (h/t Madrid Zone), Real Madrid rate Kepa quite highly and would be interested in extending his loan for another season.

Kepa might stay at Real Madrid. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

The club value the goalkeeper’s influence in the dressing room as well as the professionalism he has shown. The Spaniard’s acceptance of his role as an alternative to Courtois is an appealing factor for Real Madrid.

Moreover, the former Athletic Club goalkeeper is a popular figure in the dressing room and is loved by his teammates.

As such, Los Blancos believe it will be a more sensible option to retain Kepa rather than trying out the luck in the transfer market. A new goalkeeper, after all, might take time to settle into Real Madrid’s high expectations.

Real Madrid’s primary objective, though, is to try and convince Lunin to remain at Santiago Bernabeu. If the club succeed in their endeavour, Kepa may have no choice but to return to Chelsea.