Real Madrid want Liverpool target with 26-G/A last season as key star’s replacement

Real Madrid are looking at Jeremie Frimpong as a potential alternative to Dani Carvajal this summer.

According to Fichajes, they will face competition from Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City.

Frimpong has been an exceptional performer for Bayer Leverkusen this past season and he helped them win the title. The 23-year-old can operate as the right back as well as the right-sided winger. The Dutchman has 14 goals and 12 assists in all competitions and he could add a new dimension to the Real Madrid attack if he joins the club.

The Spanish outfit need someone who can contribute equally at both ends of the pitch and the La Liga defender certainly fits the profile. He is only 23 and he is going to improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a key player for Real Madrid in the coming seasons.

Meanwhile, clubs like Liverpool could use more depth in the right back department. Trent Alexander-Arnold has been tipped to move into the midfield, and Frimpong could fill the void left by him in the defence.

More Stories / Latest News

Real Madrid want Liverpool target with 26-G/A last season as key star’s replacement

17 June 2024, 7:44

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique holds ‘positive’ talks with Real Madrid target

17 June 2024, 4:49

Sevilla closing in on Nigerian forward as first signing of the summer

17 June 2024, 4:34

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid can win the race for his signature.

They are widely regarded as the biggest club in the world and the 23-year-old defender could be tempted to move to La Liga this summer. Real Madrid could provide him with the platform to compete for league titles and Champions League trophies.

A move to the Spanish club would be a major step in his career, and he is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining Los Blancos.