Real Madrid want buyback clause in Napoli’s move for Rafa Marin

Serie A giants Napoli continue their pursuit of Real Madrid defender Rafa Marin, but Los Blancos are keen to insert a buy-back clause before business can be concluded.

The 22-year-old spent last season out on loan at Deportivo Alaves and after an impressive campaign, has now returned to his parent club. He is expected to be a regular in the Spanish national team sooner rather than later.

Napoli Sporting Director Giovanni Manna, is searching for a central defender, as new boss Antonio Conte looks to rebuild from the back ahead of the new campaign.

After selling South Korean star Kim to Bayern Munich last summer, the Partenopei’s back-line was left with a huge hole that still has yet to be filled.

La Gazzetta dello Sport states that Marin is open to a move to Serie A, but that Real Madrid are keen to insert a buy-back clause in any deal.

Napoli could secure Marin’s services for around €12M and the pink journal understands that an initial two-year contract may be on the table at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, with the Spanish giants then having the option to purchase for €30M.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN