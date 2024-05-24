Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Match preview

Real Madrid are set to take the field in their last La Liga game of the 2023-24 season this Saturday as they face Real Betis in a match that will not have much of significance at stake, but will still be important for the team in several ways.

This match will be hosted at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Los Blancos fans are expected to throng the stadium as they would be looking to bid their farewell to Toni Kroos, who will be playing his last game for Real Madrid at their home ground. Nacho might be going through a similar situation, but there is nothing announced yet in this regard.

Similarly, it will also be the last game that Real Madrid plays before taking on Borussia Dortmund in the final of the UEFA Champions League. Thus, Carlo Ancelotti will take this opportunity to give a good run to his key starters, who will have significant days after this match to rest and get themselves back to top shape.

Owing to these circumstances surrounding the game, Real Madrid will be looking to get a statement win against Real Betis. This will especially be the case after the team gave away a three-goal lead in their last match against Villarreal to draw 4-4.

However, getting a result against Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis side will not really be a cakewalk. The Verdiblancos are currently standing 7th in La Liga, and with a four-point cushion over the 8th-placed Villarreal, have ensured a UEFA Conference League spot for themselves.

There were able to hold out to a draw in their earlier game against Real Madrid this season, and have not actually allowed the Merengues to get the full three points against them in the last three of their four meetings. However, they have also not been able to win any of their last seven games against Los Blancos.

For Real Madrid, only David Alaba and Thibaut Courtois will be unavailable for this game. This match will understandably be very important for Toni Kroos and Nacho, while Kepa Arrizabalaga might also be saying his goodbyes as his loan stint ends this summer. Arda Guler, meanwhile, will be looking to get another goal to keep his hot streak going.

There will be more injury absences for Real Betis, with the most notable one being Isco, who will be unable to reunite with his former side because of his recent fibula fracture. Marc Bartra and Cedric Bakambu will also be unavailable, while Guido Rodriguez, German Pezzella, Chimy Avila, Abner Vinicius, Pablo Fornals, and William Carvalho are also not in their best shapes.