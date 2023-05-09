Real Madrid vs Manchester City, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Manchester City’s quest to win a first UEFA Champions League meets a familiar foe who’s won it more than anyone in history, as Real Madrid hosts a semifinal first leg at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.
The venue gives Man City the chance to expel the ghosts of last season, when a 4-3 first-leg lead turned into a 6-5 aggregate loss and semifinal exit at the hands of Los Merengues.
[ LIVE: Real Madrid vs Man City hub ]
Real is coming off a Copa del Rey final win over Osasuna at the weekend, as Rodrygo scored twice as Real won yet another trophy.
City beat Leeds 2-1 on Saturday to extend its Premier League winning streak to 10 games. City hasn’t lost in any competition since a Feb. 5 setback against Tottenham.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Real Madrid vs Manchester City.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday (May 9)
Updates: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+
Key storylines & star players
Real can burn a defense in any number of ways, but all eyes will be on how the club fares without suspended Eder Militao. The brave defender and terrific ball mover’s absence is a big one.
Man City, of course, will look to in-form Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, who are collecting goal contributions for fun in the Premier League and have terrific Champions League records. KDB has a goal and five assists in seven UCL matches this season, while Haaland has 12 goals and an assist in eight appearances.
Real Madrid team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Ferland Mendy (muscular), Eder Militao (suspension)
📋✅ Our starting 𝗫𝗜!
🆚 @ManCity#UCL pic.twitter.com/zdEMNJ6ZCO
— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 9, 2023
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Nathan Ake (thigh), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)
Tonight's line-up! 🌟
XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland
SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Phillips, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis#ManCity pic.twitter.com/nIkzsU6Q5q
— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 9, 2023
Real Madrid vs Manchester City, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos originally appeared on NBCSports.com