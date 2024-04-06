Real Madrid vs Man City: Champions League prediction kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

Real Madrid are out for Champion League revenge against Manchester City.

Los Blancos have dominated the European landscape for much of the past decade but were slapped with a chastening 4-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium in last year’s semi-final.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were made to look thoroughly ordinary as City romped to a first Champions League crown in their history but have looked stronger since.

The arrival of Jude Bellingham has helped matters of course and the fact Madrid have a nine-day break between fixtures cannot be ignored.

Guardiola has hit out at that scheduling as his team contest a gruelling title race with Arsenal and Liverpool and, on Saturday, watched his team turn on the style in the second-half to beat Crystal Palace.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Real Madrid vs Man City is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time on Tuesday 9 April, 2024.

The Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid will host.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Man City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2. Coverage starts at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Real Madrid vs Man City team news

Madrid have just welcomed back Eder Militao from a serious knee injury, bolstering defensive options. Dani Ceballos is a doubt, while Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba will not play again this season.

City brought Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne back into their starting lineup for the win over Palace, while Ederson returned to the bench. Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva were rested, while John Stones started.

Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake are both huge doubts while Josko Gvardiol went off at half-time with an injury.

Real Madrid vs Man City prediction

City are generally fairly cautious away from home in big European games, so it’s difficult to see them giving too much away.

Draw, 1-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Real Madrid wins: 3

Draws: 3

Man City wins: 4

Real Madrid vs Man City latest odds

Real Madrid to win: 17/10

Draw: 5/2

Man City to win: 11/8

Odds via 365 and subject to change.