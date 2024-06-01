Real Madrid vs. Dortmund Livestream: How to Watch the Champions League Final Online

Quick Answer: Stream the Real Madrid vs. Dortmund Champions League final with a free trial to Paramount+, fubo, DirecTV Stream, or Hulu + Live TV.

The 2024 Champions League final is here, pitting Real Madrid against Borussia Dortmund this Saturday at London’s Wembley Stadium. Dortmund secured its spot with a 2-0 aggregate win over Paris Saint-Germain, while Real Madrid enters the final after a 4-3 aggregate victory over Bayern Munich. Dortmund, who have a single Champions League win (1997) will be the underdog against the 14-time Spanish champions.

If you’re looking to watch Real Madrid vs. Dortmund in the US, read on. Below, we’ve put together a quick guide on where to watch the Champions League final on TV, where to watch without cable, and where to livestream Real Madrid vs. Dortmund for free.

Champions League Final TV Channel (US)

In the US, the 2024 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Dortmund will be broadcast on CBS, so tune in there if you’re watching with cable or satellite.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Dortmund Without Cable

Cord-cutters looking to Real Madrid vs. Dortmund without cable can do so with Paramount+ or any live TV streaming service that carries CBS. Here’s a breakdown of our favorite options, including pricing and free trial information.

Stream Real Madrid vs. Dortmund on Paramount+

The easiest way to watch Real Madrid vs. Dortmund is with a free trial to Paramount+. The free trial lasts seven days, and then plans start at $5.99 a month after that. If you plan on watching Champions League games next year, Paramount+ is a good service to add to your lineup.

Paramount+

Paramount+ offers a wide variety of both on-demand content and live events including NFL games, soccer matches, and other sports broadcasted by CBS. Plans start at $5.99 a month for the Essential plan, or you can upgrade to Paramount+ with Showtime for $11.99 a month to get Showtime exclusives, local CBS streams, and the ability to download content. Both plans start with a seven-day free trial.

Stream Real Madrid vs. Dortmund on fubo

Another way to watch the Champions League final online is to get a live TV streaming service that carries CBS. fubo is one of our favorites, delivering up to 260+ channels, including CBS for Real Madrid vs. Dortmund livestreams. You get a seven-day free trial to begin, and then plans start at $79.99 a month.

fubo

fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 275+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Packages start at $79.99 a month, and you get seven days to try the service for free.

Stream Real Madrid vs. Dortmund on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is another great cable streaming service — especially for sports fans. Subscriptions start with a five-day free trial, and then payment kicks in at $79.99 a month. CBS is included in all of DTV Stream’s plans.

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services with up to 160+ channels, including local channels, regional sports networks, and all popular national channels. Packages start at $79.99 a month and all subscriptions start with a five-day free trial.

Stream Real Madrid vs. Dortmund on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV also carries CBS, making it another way to livestream Real Madrid vs. Dortmund. Hulu + Live TV offers a three-day free trial to start, and then costs $76.99 a month after the free trial period.

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV bundles together Hulu’s on-demand library and over 95 live TV channels, including local channels and almost all popular national channels. Subscriptions also include ESPN+ and Disney+ at no additional cost. Hulu + Live TV costs $76.99 a month after a three-day free trial.

Get a Free Real Madrid vs. Dortmund Livestream

Want to watch the Champions League final for free? You’re in luck. Thanks to the free trials offered by all the above streaming services, you can sign up for a free trial and watch Real Madrid vs. Dortmund for free. Just be sure to cancel after the game to avoid charges.

When Is the 2024 Champions League Final? Date, Start Time

The Real Madrid vs. Dortmund Champions League final is happening today, Saturday, June 1, at 3 p.m. ET / noon PT.

