Chelsea had Ben Chilwell sent off as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to holders Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

The visitors were already a goal down in the Bernabeu when Chilwell was red carded for a foul on Real forward Rodrygo just before the hour, after Karim Benzema had scored his 89th goal in the competition to give his team a half-time lead.

At that stage, Chelsea looked happy to escape with a one-goal deficit ahead of the second leg on Tuesday, but Real doubled the size of their task when Marco Asensio fired in a second 16 minutes from the end.

Sam Dean ran the rule over both teams.

Real Madrid (4-3-3)

Sensational save to deny Sterling came at a crucial moment in the game, just after the opener. After that, a relaxing night. 6/10

Afforded so much space by Chelsea’s formation, he played the killer pass that created Benzema’s goal. Booked in the second half. 7/10

Eder Militao

Physically dominant against Sterling and Felix, and used his speed to shut down most of Chelsea’s counter-attacks. 7/10

Real were often happy to play two against two at the back, in part because Alaba was so comfortable against Felix. Always composed. 7/10

Picked up an early booking for a foul on Sterling but otherwise enjoyed himself by tucking into midfield and joining Real’s build-up play. 6/10

Chelsea’s midfielders could not match his powerful running and he twice went close in the first half. Inventive with the ball. 7/10

Federico Valverde - Real Madrid vs Chelsea player ratings: Wesley Fofana and Joao Felix endure torrid night - AFP/Pierre-Philippe Marcou

Now 33 years old but the brain remains as sharp as ever. So often plays the pass before the final pass. Controlled the tempo. 7/10

Plays the right pass at the right time, every time. Almost scored with a curling effort and pulled Chelsea’s midfield apart with his movement. 8/10

Rodrygo

Sharp on the right wing, looking to dart in behind at all times. Too quick for Cucurella and Chilwell, drawing the red card. 7/10

Karim Benzema

Only Lionel Messi has scored more goals against English teams in the Champions League. A supreme predator, and also a creator. 8/10

Karim Benzema - Real Madrid vs Chelsea player ratings: Wesley Fofana and Joao Felix endure torrid night - Getty Images/Mateo Villalba

Is there a more electric winger in world football? So explosive on the left, where he caused endless problems. Assisted the second. 8/10

Subs

Asensio (Rodrygo 71) 7/10

Rudiger (Camavinga 71) 6/10

Ceballos (Modric 81) 6/10

Tchouameni (Kroos 84) 6/10

Chelsea (3-5-2)

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Busy throughout as the shots kept coming. Could not do much for Benzema’s opener but perhaps should have done better with Asensio’s effort. 6/10

Wesley Fofana

The biggest game of his career became a chastening evening against Vinicius. An early booking did not help his cause. 4/10

A fine goal-line clearance denied Vinicius and he otherwise tried to stick close to Benzema. Lack of midfield protection was an issue. 5/10

Seemed unsure of his positioning at times, although his recovery pace helped him against Rodrygo. Limped off in the second half. 5/10

Ability to drive forward helped to relieve the pressure, even if the final delivery was missing. Also troubled by the speed of Vinicius. 5/10

Reece James - Real Madrid vs Chelsea player ratings: Wesley Fofana and Joao Felix endure torrid night - Getty Images/Diego Souto

N’Golo Kante

In the early stages he was the architect of Chelsea’s counter-attacking chances, but he soon faded. Clearly not yet fully-fit. 5/10

His accurate long-range passing was Chelsea’s best way of progressing the ball. Unable to close down the space without the ball, though. 6/10

Mateo Kovacic

Former Real player never looked comfortable on his return to Madrid. One of the more senior figures for Chelsea but did not look it. 4/10

Ben Chilwell

Wasted an early free-kick and then seemed to bicker with Koulibaly for much of the first half. Could not argue with his red card. 3/10

Ben Chilwell - Real Madrid vs Chelsea player ratings: Wesley Fofana and Joao Felix endure torrid night - AP/Jose Breton

Raheem Sterling

Drew an early yellow card for Camavinga and almost equalised immediately after the opener, but offered little threat otherwise. 5/10

Joao Felix

Wasted a huge chance in the second minute, when Real were at their most vulnerable, and then largely disappeared from the game. 4/10

Subs

Cucurella (Koulibaly 55) 4/10

Havertz (Sterling 65) 5/10

Chalobah (Felix 65) 5/10

Mount (Silva 76) 5/10

Gallagher (Kante 75) 5/10