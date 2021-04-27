Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hannah Jane Prydderch
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Real Madrid host Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday night, with both sides looking to finish the campaign with European silverware.

The Spanish side knocked out Liverpool in the last round and have already seen off Atalanta in the last 16, too. Chelsea, meanwhile, edged past Porto in the quarters, with Atletico Madrid their earlier victims.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are reinvigorated since his arrival as boss and look set to seal a top-four finish in the Premier League, too.

In LaLiga, Real remain in second place, though rivals Barcelona can leapfrog them into top spot if they win their game in hand.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 27 April.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage getting underway from 7pm. The match is also available to stream for its customers on the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic has already been ruled out of the first leg by manager Tuchel. The Croatian is suffering from a thigh injury, but other than the former Real Madrid midfielder, the Blues do not have any fresh injury worries from their win against West Ham.

It could be good news for the Blues, as Real Madrid’s line-up will be without some of their key players. Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vazquez were both absent from their side’s draw against Real Betis on Saturday due to injury and are linked with moves away from the club this summer. Midfielder Federico Valverde is also out after contracting Covid-19.

Zinedine Zidane has also confirmed that Ferland Mendy is out of the first leg, whilst Toni Kroos is expected to return alongside Eden Hazard, who will face-off against his former club.

Possible line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Varane, Militao, Nacho; Marcelo, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Junior, Benzema, Hazard

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Mount, Chilwell; Pulisic, Werner

Odds

Real Madrid: 7/5

Draw: 23/10

Chelsea: 5/2

Prediction

Chelsea look to have a new lease of life with the team on a strong run of form, having not being beaten in their first 10 away games under Tuchel. The Blues have a busy time of things with their fight for a top-four Premier League spot and the upcoming FA Cup final against Leicester City on 15 May. Real Madrid will not make it easy, but without several key players and the Super League drama in the background, Chelsea could steal a narrow victory. Real Madrid 0-1 Chelsea

Read More

LeBron James explains now-deleted tweet about Ma'Khia Bryant shooting

Riyad Mahrez fuelled by ‘biggest disappointment of career’ ahead of Champions League semi-final

Manchester City vs PSG not a ‘personal battle’ with Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino says

Recommended Stories

  • Key talking points ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid

    Eden Hazard could feature against his former club.

  • Thomas Tuchel critical of new Champions League format ahead of Real semi-final

    The Chelsea boss feels the swift demise of the European Super League last week allowed the revamped group stage to go under the radar.

  • Tottenham fan group reveals plans for protest against club’s owners

    The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust is organising the protest for the season-ending home game against Aston Villa.

  • Man City wins League Cup: Three things learned from Man City – Spurs

    Tottenham had two shot attempts and only 38 percent of the ball compared to Man City, deserved four-time defending League Cup champions with PSG next.

  • USMNT’s Pulisic plays down injury issues; ready for Chelsea – Real Madrid

    Christian Pulisic has played down fears over his injury record as the USMNT star gets set for a huge few weeks for Chelsea.

  • Bengals expect to draft “premier player” who is immediate starter, impact player

    The first three selections in the first round Thursday will be quarterbacks. A quarterback also could go at No. 4. The Bengals, who draft fifth overall, are in a prime spot to draft the best non-quarterback or one of the best non-quarterbacks. “Anybody we take with that fifth pick, the expectation is he’s going to [more]

  • Thomas Tuchel seeks yet another managerial scalp with place in history books beckoning

    Managers always dismiss the assertion that a game is a match-up between them and the other coach. But, in under three months at Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel has already come out on top against Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and, on two occasions, Diego Simeone. And done so without Chelsea even conceding a goal. If there was any doubt that Tuchel belonged in that small band of elite European coaches then he has quickly taken steps to end it. Overcoming Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals would not only add Zinedine Zidane to his list but would achieve a personal landmark: Tuchel would become the first coach in the competition’s history to reach the final in consecutive campaigns with two different clubs. Paris Saint-Germain’s defeat in last season’s final to Bayern Munich only served to earn Tuchel a stay of execution at a club where, he felt, he could not win, and where he was in a constant battle with sporting director Leonardo that became increasingly damaging. The German was also irked by the perception that PSG should not only be in the final – and win it – but that they had an easy passage to get that far, having been drawn against his former club Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta and RB Leipzig in the knockout stages. Not only is that a disservice to Tuchel, and does not take into account the immense pressure he was under, but it glosses over the fact that he guided PSG to the top of their Champions League group – comfortably ahead, in fact, of Zidane’s Real, who they beat 3-0 at home and drew 2-2 with in Spain. It is a quirk that, while Tuchel has faced and beaten Real, with their 13 European Cups and an unmatched pedigree, Chelsea have never done so in the Roman Abramovich era. Given that it was a Champions League tie involving Real – away to Manchester United in 2003 when the Brazilian striker Ronaldo scored a hat-trick and departed to a standing ovation – that fired Abramovich’s determination to buy a football club, then Tuchel should take note of how important it would be for the Russian billionaire to finally get the chance to not only play them but defeat them. Tuchel will need no reminder. Not only does he now coach Chelsea but his adviser, Pini Zahavi, accompanied Abramovich that evening at Old Trafford and knows all about its importance. This tie is Chelsea’s eighth Champions League semi-final but their first since 2014, when they lost to Atletico Madrid and the fear of losing to Simeone’s side in the last-16 this year was partly a factor in the dismissal of Frank Lampard as manager.

  • Mauricio Pochettino interview: Spurs, Neymar and the PSG pressure cooker

    “The Champions League loves us,” Mauricio Pochettino says. And he loves the Champions League. “Any time we are involved in Champions League games, people are not indifferent. People want to watch. ‘OK, it’s MP’s coaching staff involved in some game in the Champions League, we need to watch’.” The “need to watch” now applies to Paris Saint-Germain, the club Pochettino have taken to the semi-finals, where they face Manchester City. Four of the great, epic ties of the Champions League in recent years have involved Pochettino. There was his Tottenham Hotspur side beating City and Ajax in such extraordinary, “very emotional” circumstances on the way to the final in 2019. And then there was PSG overcoming Barcelona and the holders Bayern Munich this campaign. Pochettino is relishing facing City and Pep Guardiola – who he hails as the world’s finest coach. But, in a wide-ranging interview ahead of the tie, we start with why he joined PSG after Thomas Tuchel was sacked on Christmas Eve. There was always a sense that, one day, the Argentine would return to the club he played for and captained during the early 2000s. Even PSG themselves felt it. “Ever since I was a player, it was in my mind to be a coach here one day,” Pochettino explains. “We were waiting for a special project with an emotional attachment, too, because we were connected, I was connected with PSG, and, after one year and a half nearly of not working, it was like the perfect offer. We feel something special that we didn’t feel before when we had some conversations with different clubs. We took the decision because of our heart, our emotions more than whether it was the right moment to arrive in Paris or not.” It meant that his talks with Leonardo, PSG’s sporting director, took “only a few hours” because “I didn’t need to think too much” to join one of the “five biggest clubs in the world”. “It wasn’t about the number of years or money, it was more about to achieve, the challenge of managing a club like Paris St-Germain, which was my club,” he says. There is one big difference to life at Spurs. At PSG, winning is expected. “I love to feel you need to win every single game because we are very competitive and we want to win. We feel responsible to reach the end, fighting for all the titles. We are involved in the three competitions [league, French Cup, Champions League]. We are in the race.” In France, PSG are in a fight to retain the title, but there is the perception that it is the Champions League that really matters. “The target in the last 10 years has been to win the Champions League. It was always about the last step being the most difficult thing. But, now, Paris St-Germain is there. Now it is about winning.” Coaching two of the world’s best players helps. First, Neymar. Pochettino agrees that the forward has similarities to Ronaldinho, who he played with at PSG.

  • ‘Humble’ Neymar is easy to coach, says PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino

    The Brazilian is in fine form ahead of the Champions League semi-finals against Manchester City

  • How to watch UEFA Champions League semifinals: Live stream, how to watch, odds, schedule

    The road to the UEFA Champions League final continues with the semifinals, with Chelsea-Real Madrid and PSG-Manchester City.

  • Eden Hazard's Real Madrid dream has turned sour - Chelsea match offers chance to rebuild broken reputation

    By his own admission, the moment of reckoning is coming for Eden Hazard. “I’ll be judged on the second season,” he said in March last year, after describing his underwhelming first campaign at Real Madrid as a time of “adaptation”. Well, the second season is coming to an end now, and so far it has been no better than the first. As Hazard prepares to face his former side in Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final, he does so as a player who is in danger of becoming the star signing that never shone, the Galactico that never was. The visit of Chelsea to the Spanish capital on Tuesday brings to mind the memories of the Hazard that Madrid bought, rather than the one they have so far seen. The weaving runs, the individual wonder goals, the buzz in the stadium every time he received the ball: everything that English football came to love about Hazard has gone missing in Spain. The obvious question is: why? To which the most simple answer is: injuries. A more intriguing thought, perhaps, is whether the old magic might ever come back and, more pressingly, whether this meeting with his former team might be the moment that sparks him back into form. “If he plays I am pretty sure he will want to make a point,” said Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel. For so much of Hazard’s Madrid career, that has been a rather big “if”. In total there have been 11 injuries, restricting him to just 22 appearances last season and 15 this time around. In terms of appearances, it has been a staggering drop-off since he left Chelsea in 2019, in a deal worth up to £130 million. In his seven seasons at Chelsea, Hazard made at least 43 appearances in each of them. In four of those seasons, he made more than 50 appearances. For years he was a phenomenally durable player, taking heavy challenges each week and springing back off the turf every time like a rubber ball.

  • Julian Nagelsmann to leave Leipzig for Bayern Munich at end of season

    The 33-year-old has agreed a five-year deal with the European champions.

  • Justin Thomas favored over Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed at Valspar Championship

    Justin Thomas returns to the Valspar Championship this week as the betting favorite ahead of Dustin Johnson.

  • Henry, Bergkamp and Vieira join Spotify founder’s bid to buy Arsenal – reports

    Daniel Ek, 38, has reportedly made inquiries about a takeover and former players Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira are all involved.

  • Rose Namajunas hands Zhang Weili first UFC loss to regain strawweight title

    After she knocked out Zhang Weili with a high kick to the head to become the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship, she looked at UFC television analyst Joe Rogan and said, “I am the best.”

  • LEADING OFF: D-backs keep pitching amid no-hitter debate

    Right-hander Merrill Kelly (1-2, 7.71 ERA) starts for the Diamondbacks when they host Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres following a dominant pitching performance in a doubleheader at Atlanta. Madison Bumgarner tossed a seven-inning no-hitter against the Braves on Sunday after Zac Gallen threw a one-hit shutout in the opener. An MLB committee in 1991 ruled a no-hitter had to go at least nine innings and the Elias Sports Bureau — the sport’s official statistician — repeated that stance last year when seven-inning doubleheaders began.

  • NHL roundup: Hurricanes clinch playoff spot but fall to Stars

    Jamie Benn scored the winning goal 2:44 into overtime Monday as the Dallas Stars defeated visiting Carolina 4-3, with the Hurricanes still able to secure a playoff spot despite the loss. Benn, who added three assists, scored his 11th goal of the season as the Stars continued their recent torrid pace. Carolina, which leads the Central Division, will be in the playoffs for the third consecutive year in a feat achieved for the first time since the franchise relocated from Hartford, Conn., to North Carolina in advance of the 1997-98 season.

  • Arsenal fans launch massive protest at Emirates Stadium after failed Super League

    Arsenal fans are clearly still livid with American owner Stan Kroenke.

  • NFL mock draft 2021: USA TODAY Network experts explain first-round picks

    While QB Trevor Lawrence is the favorite to go No. 1, how will the rest of the first round shake out? USA TODAY Network experts make their picks.

  • Japanese F1 GP to remain at Suzuka until end of 2024

    The figure of eight track south-west of Nagoya first hosted a Formula One race in 1987 and has provided the decider for 11 drivers' championships. "This extension is part of our long-term commitment to growing the sport in Asia, and we are pleased to be able to continue our successful relationship with Mobilityland," said Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali in a statement. Japan has a new young talent in 20-year-old rookie Yuki Tsunoda, the country's first grand prix driver since 2014.