Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

(Getty Images)

Real Madrid host Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday night, with both sides looking to finish the campaign with European silverware.

The Spanish side knocked out Liverpool in the last round and have already seen off Atalanta in the last 16, too. Chelsea, meanwhile, edged past Porto in the quarters, with Atletico Madrid their earlier victims.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are reinvigorated since his arrival as boss and look set to seal a top-four finish in the Premier League, too.

In LaLiga, Real remain in second place, though rivals Barcelona can leapfrog them into top spot if they win their game in hand.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 27 April.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage getting underway from 7pm. The match is also available to stream for its customers on the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic has already been ruled out of the first leg by manager Tuchel. The Croatian is suffering from a thigh injury, but other than the former Real Madrid midfielder, the Blues do not have any fresh injury worries from their win against West Ham.

It could be good news for the Blues, as Real Madrid’s line-up will be without some of their key players. Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vazquez were both absent from their side’s draw against Real Betis on Saturday due to injury and are linked with moves away from the club this summer. Midfielder Federico Valverde is also out after contracting Covid-19.

Zinedine Zidane has also confirmed that Ferland Mendy is out of the first leg, whilst Toni Kroos is expected to return alongside Eden Hazard, who will face-off against his former club.

Possible line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Varane, Militao, Nacho; Marcelo, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Junior, Benzema, Hazard

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Mount, Chilwell; Pulisic, Werner

Story continues

Odds

Real Madrid: 7/5

Draw: 23/10

Chelsea: 5/2

Prediction

Chelsea look to have a new lease of life with the team on a strong run of form, having not being beaten in their first 10 away games under Tuchel. The Blues have a busy time of things with their fight for a top-four Premier League spot and the upcoming FA Cup final against Leicester City on 15 May. Real Madrid will not make it easy, but without several key players and the Super League drama in the background, Chelsea could steal a narrow victory. Real Madrid 0-1 Chelsea

Read More

LeBron James explains now-deleted tweet about Ma'Khia Bryant shooting

Riyad Mahrez fuelled by ‘biggest disappointment of career’ ahead of Champions League semi-final

Manchester City vs PSG not a ‘personal battle’ with Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino says