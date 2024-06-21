Real Madrid veteran wants to stay at club despite lucrative Saudi Arabia offer

With the summer transfer window looming, Real Madrid still have some important issues to address as far as their current squad is concerned.

Toni Kroos has announced his retirement while Lucas Vazquez and Luka Modric, whose contracts expire on June 30, are set to sign new deals for one more year.

Meanwhile, captain Nacho Fernandez, whose contract also runs down in over a week, appears to be on his way to Saudi Arabia, with Al-Qadsiah in advanced talks over his signing.

Another veteran star whose future is unclear at this point is striker Joselu. The 34-year-old’s loan deal from RCD Espanyol expires on June 30 and it is uncertain whether he will stay or leave.

Joselu wants to continue

Now, MARCA reports that Joselu is eager to stay at Real Madrid beyond his current loan agreement even though he has significant offers from Saudi Arabia.

The 34-year-old played a crucial role in Los Blancos’ success last season, bagging 17 goals across all competitions despite not being a regular starter in the team.

However, things will be more difficult for Joselu next season as Real Madrid will have two more attacking options in Kylian Mbappe and Endrick.

Given the situation, the Spanish international has attracted strong interest from Saudi Arabia heading into the summer window.

But despite the lucrative offers of the Middle East and increased competition for places at the Santiago Bernabeu, it appears that Joselu prioritises staying put at Real Madrid next season.

The reigning Spanish and European champions, for their part, have a €1.5 million permanent buy option for Joselu, which they plan on activating soon.

Furthermore, it has already been reported that Real Madrid have offered a one-year extension to Joselu as well. And with the player also keen to continue, the matter could be sorted sooner rather than later.