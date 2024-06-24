Real Madrid veteran will sign a three-year deal with €8m wages with new club

Earlier today, Real Madrid were dealt with a surprise development as veteran striker Joselu decided to leave the club for Qatari side Al Gharafa.

The 34-year-old had returned to his boyhood club last summer, signing on a season-long loan deal from RCD Espanyol with Los Blancos retaining a €1.5 million purchase option.

Until today, everything suggested that Real Madrid would activate the permanent purchase clause and retain Joselu, but things have changed quite drastically over the past 12 hours or so.

Indeed, as confirmed previously, Joselu is now on his way to Qatar, where he will play for Al Gharafa.

Contract details

Now, El Chiringuito TV has come forward with the details of the contract that the veteran Spaniard will be signing at Al Gharafa as he bids goodbye to Real Madrid.

As per the report, Joselu will be penning a three-year contract with his new club with the move expected to be completed imminently.

Joselu set to bid goodbye to Real Madrid. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Furthermore, it is being claimed that the veteran Spanish international would earn a salary of €8 million net per year.

At this point, it is still unclear as to whether Real Madrid will sign Joselu from Espanyol by exercising the purchase option and then let them leave or if the player will return to the Catalan club and be sold from there directly.

Considering that Joselu was already not a regular starter and was set to face further competition with the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick, it is understandable why the player opted to move away.

On top of that, accepting a lucrative payday worth €8 million net per season at this stage of his career makes sense from the forward’s perspective.