Real Madrid veteran set for a 40% salary reduction as part of new contract

Following Toni Kroos’ departure and speculation over Nacho Fernandez’s imminent move to Saudi Arabia, the potential contract extension of Luka Modric should serve as a breather of fresh air for Real Madrid fans.

The Croatian international is set to continue for another season at Santiago Bernabeu. His experience and leadership will play a key role in an otherwise young Real Madrid midfield unit.

Numbers behind Modric’s new contract

As Modric gears up for a new contract at Real Madrid, a recent report from Mundo Deportivo has offered details of his new deal at the Bernabeu.

It appears the Croatian international is ready to settle for a pay cut in order to continue at Real Madrid.

During the 2023/24 campaign, Modric’s net salary was around €10 million. However, there will be a substantial 40% reduction in his salary in the new deal.

Modric to take a pay cut at Real Madrid next season. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

That means Modric is set to earn around €6 million net salary for the 2024/25 campaign. The terms of the new deal have been approved by the player’s entourage as well.

Set for greatness in 24/25

At the age of 38, Modric has already broken several records, including becoming the oldest player to represent Real Madrid.

But the former Tottenham midfielder could achieve much more in the coming season. If he retires by the end of next season, he will become the oldest player to retire at Real Madrid, at the age of 39. Not to mention, the midfielder will turn 40 in September 2025.

In addition, Modric currently holds six Champions League titles – equalling the tally of the legendary Paco Gento.

If the Croatian ends up winning the UCL title once again, he will create history by becoming the player with the most Champions League titles in the history of football.