Real Madrid veteran ‘seriously considering’ two-year offer Saudi Arabia

According to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, Al-Qadsiah have offered a two-year contract to Real Madrid captain Nacho and the defender is seriously considering this offer, while Los Blancos wait for him to make his final decision.

Al-Qadsiah’s interest in Nacho became public a few days ago, but the specifics of their discussions were not clear until now.

The club, newly promoted to the first division of the Saudi Arabian league, has a substantial budget and is aiming to build a strong team. And Nacho seems to be a key part of their plans for this ambitious project.

It has been suggested that the negotiations between Nacho and Al-Qadsiah are quite advanced which has pushed Al-Ittihad, another of his suitors, down the pecking order.

Nacho’s future will affect Madrid’s strategy

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are closely monitoring the situation. The club is waiting to see what their captain decides because his departure would allow them to pursue another target, Leny Yoro, more aggressively.

Real Madrid are waiting for Nacho to make a decision. (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

Real Madrid’s plan is to sign Yoro either this summer and possibly loan him out if Nacho stays, or in 2025 to join the first team. If Nacho decides to leave Real Madrid, it would clear the way for Yoro to join the team immediately.

Despite the uncertainty, Real Madrid remain favourites to sign Yoro, even though Liverpool and PSG are also interested in the young defender.

This is because Yoro prefers to move to Madrid and is willing to wait for the club to finalize their decision.

In summary, Al Qadsiah have made a strong offer to Nacho, and he is seriously considering it. If he decides to leave Real Madrid, it will trigger a series of moves involving Leny Yoro, who is keen to join the Spanish giants despite interest from other top clubs.

Real Madrid’s strategy will depend heavily on Nacho’s final decision, which is eagerly awaited by all parties involved.