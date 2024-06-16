Real Madrid veteran sends public praise to Barcelona prodigy following Spain vs Croatia

Dani Carvajal was the main beneficiary of Lamine Yamal’s excellent performance against Croatia which helped Spain start the European Championship with an emphatic 3-0 victory.

During the dying embers of the first half, it was Yamal, who, with little help from Fabian Ruiz and Nico Williams, set up Carvajal for Spain’s third goal.

The goal helped Spain essentially pour hopes of a Croatian comeback in the second half, with La Roja showcasing their sturdy defence to secure all three points.

Dani Carvajal waxes lyrical about Yamal

Following the game, Real Madrid veteran Carvajal did not forget to acknowledge Lamine Yamal’s excellent performance on the night.

The right-back heaped praise on the young Barcelona forward, notably highlighting his performance against Josko Gvardiol on the flanks.

Carvajal was in awe of Yamal’s performance (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“Lamine was very good because on several occasions he got the better of Gvardiol. The two wingers were very good. We are very happy because we have played a very good game that puts us almost in the round of 16,” Carvajal said.

Thanks to the ball to Carvajal, the Barcelona winger notably became the youngest player to ever register an assist in the European Championship’s long history.

Yamal was on the pitch for 86 minutes, during which he assisted a goal while completing three dribbles. He also attempted a shot on goal and two tackles.

Although Yamal was not the best player on the pitch, his performance will certainly convince Luis de la Fuente to start him again when Spain takes on Italy in their next group game on Thursday.