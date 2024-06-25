Real Madrid veteran megastar could retire at the end of next season – report

Real Madrid veteran megastar could retire at the end of next season – report

Real Madrid have parted ways with two senior members of the team this month with Toni Kroos retiring and Nacho Fernandez leaving for Saudi Arabia. In a few days, Joselu will be moving on as well.

Lucas Vazquez and Luka Modric are both set to renew their contracts for one more season imminently, but the latter could end up following in the footsteps of his long-term midfield partner Kroos.

Modric retiring at the end of next season a possibility

Indeed, as per journalist Jose Luis Sanchez on El Chiringuito TV, Luka Modric retiring at the end of the next season is very much a possibility.

It was suggested that the veteran megastar has plans to play another World Cup, but it might not come to be.

Modric, currently 38 years old, continues to defy age and showcase his quality at the highest level. He did so for Real Madrid in the second half of the last season and now for Croatia at the Euros, with his performance against Italy on Monday being a standout.

Modric’s current contract with Real Madrid expires on June 30 and there had been speculations about a summer exit.

However, since then, the Croatian international has decided to renew his contract and reached an agreement over a one-year extension already, even taking a major pay cut to continue with Los Merengues.

Modric will be 39 years old in a few months and even though he continues to excel at the highest level, the midfielder admitted after the Italy game that there will come a time when he will have to hang up his boots.

“I’d like to keep playing forever, but there probably will come a time when I must hang up my boots,” he said after Monday’s heartbreaking 1-1 draw with Italy. “I’ll keep playing on, but I don’t know for how much longer.”

And, as such, there is a possibility that Modric could end up following in Kroos’ footsteps and retire after the next season instead of leaving for a different club or signing another extension.