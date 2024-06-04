Real Madrid veteran to hold talks with board over future amid exit rumours

When Nacho Fernandez featured against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final, many assumed it would be his last game for Real Madrid.

The defender, after all, was reportedly considering the idea of putting an end to his spell at Santiago Bernabeu, after spending no less than 23 years at the club.

Nacho to discuss future with Real Madrid

However, after leading Real Madrid to their 15th Champions League title, it appears Nacho Fernandez might reconsider his future as he nears the end of his contract.

According to The Athletic, Nacho is expected to meet with the club’s representatives in the coming days to discuss his future at the club.

Nacho’s current deal at the Bernabeu expires at the end of the month. But Real Madrid might not object to a contract renewal, given the experience and leadership he offers to the table.

Nacho won his sixth UCL title earlier this month (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

Indeed, Nacho has been critical to Real Madrid’s success this season. With the club missing out first-choice centre-backs David Alaba and Eder Militao through injuries, it was Nacho who stepped up to the plate and helped the club win a double.

Despite his success, Nacho was considering a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, in favour of a new adventure elsewhere.

However, it appears Nacho has started forming doubts over leaving Real Madrid and has not ruled out a prolonged stay at the club.

This should serve as a massive boost for Real Madrid, who have had to deal with limited resources in the defensive department, which has even forced the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga to operate in deeper roles this season.

If Nacho continues, Real Madrid will not face too much pressure to sign a new centre-back in the upcoming January transfer window, although the club have already set their sights on Leny Yoro.