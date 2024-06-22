Real Madrid veteran’s exit to be confirmed next week

La Liga giants Real Madrid are primed to bid farewell to a long-time member of the club’s defensive ranks this coming week.

That’s according to a whole host of sources across the continent on Saturday evening, who point towards Nacho as the player in question.

The subject of stopper Nacho’s future in Spain’s capital has of course long proven a central talking point in the media.

As much comes ahead of the expiration of the 34-year-old’s contract terms at the end of the month.

Carlo Ancelotti and co. had been keen for Nacho to stay put for another 12 months, with an extension offer, as a result, having recently been sent the way of the player and his entourage.

As confirmed by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, amongst a host of others, though, the Spanish international is nevertheless all set to move on.

Nacho, it is understood, underwent a medical with Saudi Pro League outfit Al Qadsiah earlier this week.

The terms of a two-year contract have been agreed upon between the parties, with an official announcement regarding the arrival of the Spaniard – currently on international duty at Euro 2024 – expected to arrive at some point over the week ahead.

Conor Laird | GSFN