Real Madrid veteran defender wanted in Saudi league

According to a report from AS, veteran Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has caught the eye of several teams in Saudi Arabia.

It must be noted that Carvajal’s ongoing contract with Real Madrid runs until 2025, but his outstanding performance last season has earned him admiration from the Middle East.

At present, while the club has not formally discussed renewing his contract yet, Real Madrid does want to extend it, but only for one more year, adhering to their policy for players over 30.

Although there were rumours that Real Madrid might make an exception for him, this is unlikely because the club wants to maintain fairness and consistency, similar to how they handled renewals for legends like Modric and Kroos.

The reason they have not approached him yet is that they are first finalizing the renewals of Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez.

Furthermore, they are also focused on the situation of Nacho, who is considering a significant offer from Saudi Arabia and is expected to leave.

Carvajal is committed to Real Madrid

Dani Carvajal is fully committed to Real Madrid. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images)

It is no secret that Carvajal is deeply connected to Real Madrid, and his commitment to the club is unquestionable.

However, sources close to the player have revealed that intermediaries involved with Saudi football are aware of his contract details.

Interestingly, despite the interest from other clubs, Carvajal is committed to Real Madrid and intends to stay as long as the club needs him.

Carvajal holds a special place in both sports and sentimentality. At 32, he remains one of the best right-backs in Spanish football and has a strong bond with Real Madrid.

Reflecting on his recent achievements with the club, Carvajal recently said during the Champions League celebration,

“Seeing what I have achieved with the first team makes me emotional. Real Madrid is my home; my life has no meaning without it. I uphold the club’s values both on and off the field, and that’s how it will be until the day I die.”

Considering his affection for the club, it is rightly expected that he will renew his contract soon.