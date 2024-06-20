Real Madrid veteran in advanced negotiations with Saudi club Al-Qadsiah

In a fresh development, French publication L’Equipe reports that Real Madrid captain and veteran defender Nacho Fernandez is in advanced negotiations to sign for Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah.

Nacho, 34, sees his contract with Los Blancos expire on June 30, in a little over a week, and appears all set to move on as a free agent.

Reports earlier in the month suggested that the Los Blancos academy graduate was headed for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, but there was a hold-up in negotiations due to some bureaucratic issues.

It now appears that Al-Qadsiah have moved swiftly to enter into the picture, taking advantage of the Al-Ittihad talks slowing down.

Promoted to the first division of the Saudi Arabian Football league, Al-Qadsiah are equipped with a large budget and are aiming high to build an ambitious project.

On his way to Saudi Arabia? (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

As part of it, they have set sights on the experienced Nacho, who is coming on the back of a successful campaign during which he captained Real Madrid to the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League.

As per the report, negotiations between Nacho and Al-Qadsiah are understood to be at an advanced stage, which has put the latter ahead of Al-Ittihad in the race for the versatile centre-half.

It remains to be seen if Nacho does end up joining Al-Qadsiah or wait for Al-Ittihad but all signs point towards him leaving Real Madrid as a free agent, even though there is a contract offer on the table.

Nacho’s exit should open the doors for the European champions to make a push for key defensive target Leny Yoro, who is believed to have an agreement with Real Madrid over a transfer.