Real Madrid very close to finalising agreement for 16-year-old Argentine prodigy

According to a report from MARCA, Real Madrid are very close to finalising a deal for Franco Mastantuono. And it is believed that this agreement seems almost certain.

The report mentions that Santiago Solari, a former Real Madrid player and manager, has played a significant role in this process. He is in direct contact with the leaders of River Plate, where Mastantuono currently plays.

It is suggested that they have already made significant progress with Mastantuono. The young midfielder is showing great potential and Real Madrid are determined not to let this opportunity slip away.

They are moving forward with confidence and caution, making sure not to make any mistakes.

Real Madrid have laid the groundwork

Real Madrid have ensured they are well-informed about any developments concerning River Plate’s new rising star.

Juni Calafat and Solari, each working in their respective areas, have taken the necessary steps. Although the final agreement and the decision to proceed with the signing have not been made yet, everything indicates that they are very close.

Franco Mastantuono is wanted by Real Madrid. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Mastantuono’s release clause is €45 million and unlike many young players, he could move to Europe immediately because he holds an Italian passport, allowing him to play at the age of 16.

However, Real Madrid do not plan to incorporate him into their team right away.

River Plate adamant on his retention

Meanwhile, River Plate are still holding onto Mastantuono and making the most of his talent. Ignacio Villarroel, the vice-president of River Plate, has acknowledged in the past that they have not received any concrete offers for him yet.

Mastantuono, at just 16 years old, is already becoming an important player for River Plate, a club that competes at the highest level. In 2025, the team will represent Argentina in the Club World Cup.

Despite his young age, Mastantuono has already made 18 appearances for River Plate’s first team and has debuted for Argentina’s U-20 national team as well.

His performance so far sets him apart, showing that he is indeed a special talent. River Plate are eager to nurture him while they can, knowing that his future may soon lead him to one of Europe’s top clubs, like Real Madrid.