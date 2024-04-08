Real Madrid v Man City: Pick of the stats

Here are the key facts and figures before Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Real Madrid and Manchester City are facing each other in the Champions League knockout stages for a third successive season, after meeting in the semi-finals in 2021-22 and 2022-23. There were 17 goals scored across those previous four meetings (seven for Real, 10 for City).

Real have only won one of their past six Champions League matches against City, while they have conceded an average of 1.7 goals per game in the competition against them (17 goals conceded in 10 matches), their most against a side they have faced five or more times.

This match will see the two managers with the most wins in Champions League history going head to head. Carlo Ancelotti has 113 victories to Pep Guardiola's 109.

After losing his first two meetings with Ancelotti - in the 2013-14 semi-finals while in charge of Bayern Munich - Guardiola has only lost one of his past eight.

Manchester City are on a run of 10 consecutive wins in the Champions League, with only Bayern having a longer streak (15). They are also on the second-longest unbeaten run in the competition (21 matches), after Manchester United (25). The last team to beat them were Real Madrid in the semi-final return leg in May 2022.