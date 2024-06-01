Real Madrid v Dortmund player ratings: Valverde, Rudiger and Camavinga impress in Champions League final

Eduardo Camavinga, right, celebrates with his teammates (Reuters)

Real Madrid overcame a spirited Borussia Dortmund to win the Champions League final and claim a record-extending 15th European Cup.

Veteran defender Dani Carvajal headed home Madrid’s first goal after 74 minutes at Wembley, before Vincius Jr wrapped up the win with a late second.

Dortmund started the game well but were left to rue wasted opportunities that went by in the first half, as Madrid pulled off a familiar late show.

Here is how the players rated.

Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois, 7: Did well to force Adayemi away from goal when one-on-one in the first half, but chipped out of play needlessly. Saved to deny Fullkrug header in second half.

Dani Carvajal, 8: Lively down the right without ever delivering the incisive cross his teammates were hoping for. Reckless back-heel in second half almost got Dortmund in trouble, but more than made amends with the winning header.

Dani Carvajal scored Madrid’s opening goal (Getty Images)

Antonio Rudiger, 8: Rudiger endured a tricky first half but somehow survived with a clean sheet. Some strong last-line defending when Madrid were under pressure in the second, and he produced some key interceptions.

Nacho, 6: The captain was caught out of position a couple of times in the first half and struggled to keep tabs on Fullkrug’s runs in behind. Almost scored with a header late in the piece.

Ferland Mendy, 6: Virtually anonymous in the first half but made an exceptional tackle to shut down a counter-attack in the second.

Eduardo Camavinga, 8: Did well, winning a strong tackle early in the game and always tidy on the ball. Won a useful free-kick with his quick feet on the edge of the Dortmund box late in the game.

Federico Valverde, 8: Excellent in his unusual role getting up and down the right side of the pitch, both in covering for the marauding Dani Carvajal and in linking play further forwards.

Toni Kroos, 7: In his final appearance for Real Madrid, Kroos calmly dictated play from deep without offering any decisive moments in the first half, and he was tricked by Sancho on the wing. In the second, he almost scored with a free-kick and then delivered the winning corner kick to leave his mark.

Kroos made his final Madrid appearance (EPA)

Jude Bellingham, 6: Struggled to make an impact on the first half and looked unfit. Took too long with a great opportunity to add Madrid’s second goal himself, but set up Vinicius to finish the job.

Rodrygo, 7: Quiet first half but threatening in the second with his dribbling and movement.

Vinicius Jr, 8: Wayward early shot and booked for a slightly late challenge on Kobel. Lively in the second period and finally produced the telling moment with Madrid’s second goal.

Subs: Luka Modric, 6; Joselu, 6; Eder Militao & Lucas Vazquez, n/a.

Borussia Dortmund

Gregor Kobel, 6: Good stop to deny Toni Kroos’ free-kick, which was destined for the top left corner, but very fortunate not to concede after missing Vinicius Jr’s cross, as did Jude Bellingham, with the ball drifting narrowly wide.

Julian Ryerson, 6: Read the game well and forced Vinicius Jr back inside when confronted with one-on-ones. Solid.

Mats Hummels, 7: Some outstanding passing while stepping out from the back, finding Karim Adeyemi in behind for a one-on-one opportunity, while also strong at the back, including a crunching challenge on Vinicius Jr.

Hummels defended well despite defeat (Getty Images)

Nico Schlotterbeck, 6: Split well with Dortmund in possession, although a little rash when challenging Vinicius Jr. Made a goal-saving challenge to deny Jude Bellingham from close range.

Ian Maatsen, 5: Struggled early when pressed by Fede Valverde, but linked and moved well as Dortmund cut through Madrid in the first half, including a sublime pass for Niclas Fullkrug. But he switched off at the corner to lose Dani Carvajal for the opener and made a dreadful pass which led to Vinicius Jr making it 2-0 to finish the contest. Feels a harsh rating, but his mistakes decided the game.

Emre Can, 6: An element of control to his game in the first half while Dortmund were at their best. Operated well against an elite midfield.

Marcel Sabitzer, 6: Immense workrate in midfield and linked with attack effectively in the first half, but struggled on the ball in the second half.

Jadon Sancho, 7: Worked tirelessly to force turnovers and was able to slice Madrid open while combining on the edge of the area.

Julian Brandt, 6: Worked back towards his own goal well and released teammates to break the lines. But often lost the ball when dribbling it out from the back in the second half.

Karim Adeyemi, 7: Missed two glorious chances to break the deadlock, but while he lacked composure, his close control and speed overwhelmed Madrid at times.

Adeyemi missed chances to score (Getty Images)

Niclas Fullkrug, 6: Strong up against Antonio Rudiger and Nacho and able to use long balls effectively by laying it off to teammates. Lacked composure when he hit the post after being sent through on goal. Was also beaten in the air by Dani Carvajal for the opener after Maatsen initially lost him.

Subs: Marco Reus, 5; Donyell Malen, 6; Sebastien Haller, 5; Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, n/a.